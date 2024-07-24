Data from mobile skin cancer tests show slight rise from last year

Out of about 1,000 Israelis who underwent a skin examination as part of a mobile examination during Skin Cancer Awareness Month, 30% were referred for further investigation and a follow-up, compared to 25% last year.

Dermo-cosmetics brand La Roche-Posay, in collaboration with the Israeli Skin Cancer Association, conducted mobile skin tests for early skin cancer detection among the general public. Of the 980 Israelis tested, 30% were referred to further specialists.

Specialist dermatologists carried out the examination of the suspected moles and skin lesions in several cities throughout the country: Tel Aviv, Beersheba, the Krayot, Karmiel, and Eilat.

Dr. Anna Eshkol, an expert in dermatology who led the testing activity, said: "Melanoma is one of the three most common skin cancers, and is considered the deadliest among them. Every year in Israel over 1,000 new patients are diagnosed with malignant and localized melanoma, and from that moment their lives change, often radically. These data can be changed, both from the prevention of morbidity and from the improvement of treatment to the point of curing the disease. The most effective way to protect the skin is a combination of regular periodic examination by a dermatologist, regular use of a high-quality sunscreen, and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun."

Guy Daneman, CEO of L'Oréal Israel's Dermo-Cosmetics Division said: "Tests for the early detection of skin cancer among the general public, is an activity that has been carried out for several years by the La Roche-Posay brand, and proves year after year that it is a life-saving activity! Skin cancer is a disease that can be prevented through proper behavior in the sun, making sure to apply a cream with SPF50 protection against UVA+ UVB rays and an annual routine of skin examinations."

From the data of the Israeli Skin Cancer Association: In Israel, there are about 1,000 new skin cancer patients every day. The association maintains a national program for the prevention of skin cancer, education, and information activities for the general public alongside support activities for patients and their families.

This article was written in cooperation with Israeli Skin Cancer Association