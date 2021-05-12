Different Types of Bonuses Available on Online Casinos

Online casinos are known for offering lucrative bonuses. You can get these bonuses when playing slots, roulettes, poker, blackjack, and all other kinds of casino games online.

The section below talks about the most common bonuses available on online casinos. Remember, the names of these offers might vary from one online casino to another.

Welcome Bonus

As its name suggests, this bonus type is offered to players when they sign up on a casino website. Some other terms used for a welcome bonus are a sign-up bonus, new player bonus, etc. A welcome bonus is typically a 100% match up to a specific amount. Here’s an example of how this works:

Suppose you join an online casino slots that offers a welcome bonus of 100% for an amount up to £100. This means if you begin by depositing £100, the website will give you another £100 as a bonus and you will have £200 to play with.

The welcome bonuses can be as low as 50%, while there are also websites that offer a welcome bonus of 500%. However, it would be wise if you check the terms and conditions carefully whenever a website offers a welcome bonus of 200% or more than that. That’s because such offers often come with various restrictions that might create issues when withdrawing your bonus amount.

No Deposit Bonus

Casino players can get a “no deposit bonus” without the need of depositing any amount from their pocket. This offer is mostly used by newly launched casinos for getting players to join the platforms without risking their own money.

No deposit bonuses come with a series of restrictions. For instance, players need to deposit a certain amount from their pocket before they are allowed to withdraw their no deposit bonus. Additionally, the casinos also impose certain game restrictions and wagering requirements on the beneficiaries of no deposit bonuses.

Monthly Bonus

The other names used for this bonus type are loyalty bonus, deposit bonus, and reload bonus. Online casinos give this bonus to their playing customers once every month to encourage them to keep playing. On most casinos, your eligibility for the monthly bonus will be decided based on your activities during the previous month.

Unlike welcome bonuses, the value of monthly bonuses is usually not remarkably high. Additionally, on most casino websites the amount will vary depending on your playing frequency and performance.

Payment Method Bonus

You’ll get to choose from a series of transaction methods when adding money to or withdrawing funds from online casinos. Online casinos might want users to use a particular mode of payment. So, they offer bonuses to users who choose to use that payment method. On most occasions, these bonuses are offered to people using e-wallets for depositing or withdrawing money.

High Roller Bonus

To encourage players to deposit bigger amounts and play more frequently, online casinos often offer bonuses to individuals making bigger deposits. Players who make big deposits are referred to as “high rollers”, while the bonuses they receive are called high roller bonuses. The other terms used for referring to the high rollers are whales and VIPs. These people also often receive tickets to top sporting events as perks from online casinos.

Free Spins

Some other terms used for free spins are welcome spins, extra spins, cash spins, bonus spins, and so on. On most occasions, players need to meet certain wagering requirements for winning free spins. However, there are also casino websites that allow novices to enjoy free spins without imposing any wagering requirements on them. Some casinos even offer free spins along with welcome bonuses.

Final Words

Casino bonuses are the most widely used tools for getting players to deposit funds on online casinos and keep playing. While bonuses allow casinos to get more active players, they also offer several benefits to the players. Online casino players can utilise the additional money for playing their favourite games for a longer duration.