The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Different Types of Bonuses Available on Online Casinos

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 12, 2021 11:54
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
 
Online casinos are known for offering lucrative bonuses. You can get these bonuses when playing slots, roulettes, poker, blackjack, and all other kinds of casino games online. 
The section below talks about the most common bonuses available on online casinos. Remember, the names of these offers might vary from one online casino to another. 
Welcome Bonus 
As its name suggests, this bonus type is offered to players when they sign up on a casino website. Some other terms used for a welcome bonus are a sign-up bonus, new player bonus, etc. A welcome bonus is typically a 100% match up to a specific amount. Here’s an example of how this works:
Suppose you join an online casino slots that offers a welcome bonus of 100% for an amount up to £100. This means if you begin by depositing £100, the website will give you another £100 as a bonus and you will have £200 to play with. 
The welcome bonuses can be as low as 50%, while there are also websites that offer a welcome bonus of 500%. However, it would be wise if you check the terms and conditions carefully whenever a website offers a welcome bonus of 200% or more than that. That’s because such offers often come with various restrictions that might create issues when withdrawing your bonus amount. 
No Deposit Bonus 
Casino players can get a “no deposit bonus” without the need of depositing any amount from their pocket. This offer is mostly used by newly launched casinos for getting players to join the platforms without risking their own money. 
No deposit bonuses come with a series of restrictions. For instance, players need to deposit a certain amount from their pocket before they are allowed to withdraw their no deposit bonus. Additionally, the casinos also impose certain game restrictions and wagering requirements on the beneficiaries of no deposit bonuses. 
Monthly Bonus 
The other names used for this bonus type are loyalty bonus, deposit bonus, and reload bonus. Online casinos give this bonus to their playing customers once every month to encourage them to keep playing. On most casinos, your eligibility for the monthly bonus will be decided based on your activities during the previous month. 
Unlike welcome bonuses, the value of monthly bonuses is usually not remarkably high. Additionally, on most casino websites the amount will vary depending on your playing frequency and performance. 
Payment Method Bonus
You’ll get to choose from a series of transaction methods when adding money to or withdrawing funds from online casinos. Online casinos might want users to use a particular mode of payment. So, they offer bonuses to users who choose to use that payment method. On most occasions, these bonuses are offered to people using e-wallets for depositing or withdrawing money. 
High Roller Bonus 
To encourage players to deposit bigger amounts and play more frequently, online casinos often offer bonuses to individuals making bigger deposits. Players who make big deposits are referred to as “high rollers”, while the bonuses they receive are called high roller bonuses. The other terms used for referring to the high rollers are whales and VIPs. These people also often receive tickets to top sporting events as perks from online casinos. 
Free Spins 
Some other terms used for free spins are welcome spins, extra spins, cash spins, bonus spins, and so on. On most occasions, players need to meet certain wagering requirements for winning free spins. However, there are also casino websites that allow novices to enjoy free spins without imposing any wagering requirements on them. Some casinos even offer free spins along with welcome bonuses. 
Final Words 
Casino bonuses are the most widely used tools for getting players to deposit funds on online casinos and keep playing. While bonuses allow casinos to get more active players, they also offer several benefits to the players. Online casino players can utilise the additional money for playing their favourite games for a longer duration. 
Ideally, you should read through the terms & conditions of an online casino carefully to comprehend the exact advantages you’ll be getting in the form of various bonuses. Reading through the terms & conditions will help you to know the wagering requirements you’ll need to meet, whether the bonuses are available for players irrespective of their location, and more. 
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

It's time to stand with Israel against Hamas rockets - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MK Sharren Haskel (Likud)

HRW exploits human tragedy to further its political agenda - opinion

 By SHARREN HASKEL

Seeing the news in Israel from the outside - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
4

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
5

Who won? WATCH dance-off between Israeli and Egyptian soldiers on border

ONE OF many identical Egyptian border outposts positioned at regular intervals along the fence.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by