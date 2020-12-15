The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Digital Invoice Fraud is a Real Threat for Companies & Countries

Today, Businesses and even Countries are Susceptible to Digital Billing and Invoice Fraud – Costing an Untold Amount in Damages

By PAUL LITMAN  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 09:21
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
As businesses around the world have become mostly digital, fraudulent billing activities have as adjusted to the system as well. Companies today, whether a small business or a Fortune 500 Company, have become overly susceptible to digital invoice fraud - which can cost them tens of thousands to tens of millions in unwarranted losses.
While an organization's virtual data system can become compromised by hackers and other scammers, many criminal scams can include targeted phishing and billing fraud. Equipped with invoice copying programs and other convincing technologies, many of them have the ability to deceive companies, as well as in many cases the companies' customers, into paying false invoices. A commonly used strategy is to target companies or customers by posing as a third-party organization that handles payments and billing information or as an employed member of a company using relevant details and public information accessible online.
Since the hacker community is talented, highly-equipped, and well-funded, non-profits, businesses, governmental offices, and others with sensitive information to protect must use a multi-layered defense-in-depth approach to protect their data by implementing secure and proven practices, technology, and risk assessment tests. Organizations should also educate their staff about computer safety and fortifying their data with strong passwords and anti-virus software.
Online scammers have also altered their tactics during the pandemic, utilizing false email messaging regarding Covid-19 medical supplies and debt relief payments. These scams have proven to be effective in gaining an individual’s information and verifying their personal data such as passwords, bank accounts, and other financial information, in order to reap their hard-earned money.
In November of 2014, Sony Pictures was compromised by a group called "Guardians of Peace". During the group's hack, they demanded that Sony cancel "The Interview", then-upcoming comedy film by Seth Rogan and James Franco on a plot to assassinate North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The threat was taken seriously along with the leaking of confidential Sony Pictures film studio information, in addition to personal employee data.
The hacking of Sony by “Guardians of Peace” proved that even multinational companies are not as secure as they should be. Groups such as “GOP” use high-level technologies and techniques, in addition to targeting low level servers with easy to break into passwords and not responding to vital security alerts.
While Sweden has prioritized its progression into becoming a cashless society, the challenges and risks to protecting citizen’s data highlight the risks of digital invoice fraud, and now many other countries are also halting their transition to online financial systems.
Sweden was able to embrace online currency and a “cash-free economy” due to their high level of trust in both their governmental institutions and newer technologies, in addition to hygienic reasons, but now concerns over fraud and hacking are taking over. Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging around the world, with new lockdowns and continuing restrictions, vulnerability to potential cyber-attacks have risen and Swedes are as cash-strapped as ever.
In 2019, fraudulent billing tactics caused Australian businesses over $130 million in losses, mostly due to businesses’ customer details being compromised by scammers and as to pay fraudulent accounts for unused services. Enabled by the coronavirus crisis, Australia is flirting with becoming a more “cash-less” society. Though, due to concerns in cyber identity theft and false transactions for governmental services, the model is being introduced into a larger societal discussion.
Digital fraud is a real threat and can reach any organization, whether large or small, local, federal or multinational. In the past, major hackings and fraudulent transactions have become a common threat. In order to further prevent these scams and hacks, companies, organizations, and countries as a whole must further look into the challenges, risks, and results of the virtual financial system.


Tags business digital Digital Economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by