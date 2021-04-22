The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Efthymios Savvidis Shares the Secrets to a Strong Social Media Presence

By PAUL LITMAN  
APRIL 22, 2021 11:37
(photo credit: EFTHYMIOS SAVVIDIS)
At only 16 years, Efthymios Savvidis is already taking social media marketing by storm. The young marketer from Greece has built an Instagram network with a reach of over three million people. He utilizes his reach to market his client’s brands, products, and services. Recently he started his own agency, Advanced Media Company dedicated to offering social media marketing services. As a teenager, he has already mastered online marketing and has built a name for himself in the industry. Efthymios works with musicians, models, celebrities, businesses, corporates, and other clients, helping them improve the reach of their brands. He guides them with the ideal strategies for growing their pages. His leading social media platform is Instagram, and you can reach out to him on Instagram to avail of his marketing services.
Though very successful now, it has taken him time and resources to reach where he is. He spent a lot of time reading and analyzing the Instagram algorithm before starting to test his social media marketing ideas. He has taken it upon himself to teach and educate other ambitious social media marketers on how they can grow and establish strong social media pages. Here are some of his tips on how to improve as a social media marketer.
  • Keep your followers engaged
In social media marketing, the followers are your audience. They are most probably following you because of the content you publish on your page. As a marketer, you always need to keep your audience engaged with fresh content. The content should be intriguing and interesting to keep them visiting the page regularly. By doing so, you will grow your page. Replying to direct messages or reacting to comments leaves a positive impact on your followers.
  • Offer value
Aside from the promotional content and the various forms of adverts you post on the page, social media followers want to draw value from your original content. It can be anything related to entrainment, education, or lifestyle. The extra value you offer your audience is what keeps them engaged on your page. Offering unique value to social media users is key to online dominance.  
  • Establish a personal connection
The biggest secret to social media dominance is learning the ability to create a personalized connection with your followers. When someone likes or follows a specific page is a clear sign of them being interested and attracted to what the page offers. It is your responsibility as the page owner to ensure you retain them and use them to attract even a bigger audience.
  • Be active and consistent.
Running a social media account is like working on a 9-to-5 job, you need to keep the audience engaged by posting regularly. Unless the followers are kept engaged, they can abandon your page for other interesting pages. They should be reacting to all your posts and any marketing attempt you make.
  • Capitalize on the trends
Leveraging on the current trends opens your social media account to a bigger pool of social media users. Most importantly it is to ensure you move into hashtags and trends that are in line with your brand. The majority of the social media users will feel proud to be part of a page that is always informed on the current happenings.
Efthymios cautions against trusting random social media users as not everyone has your best interest at heart.
 
