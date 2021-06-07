Embrace Tel Aviv’s most stylish and luxurious apartments

Now that Israel has come to the end of the COVID pandemic - with the majority of Israel’s population having already been vaccinated - this is the perfect time to move to Tel Aviv or invest in a one of the leading high-end complexes in Tel Aviv.
Whether you were born in Tel Aviv or dream to be a Tel Avivian, these new residential properties are you for. It’s time to live again and we all know, everyone wants to live in super-luxurious Tel Aviv.
Tel Aviv - Jaffa is in the process of having three high-end, new exclusive residential complexes being added to its exquisite line-up. The stylish residential properties being developed by Zemach Hammerman are Weizman Pinkas, White City and Andromeda Reborn.
Established in 1997, Zemach Hammerman Ltd. is one of Israel's most well-established and trusted real estate companies. Traded on the TASE, with over 50 years of experience in Israel’s construction and the real estate sector, Zemach Hammerman counts some of Israel’s leading and most financially sound entities among in its customers’ base.
Ronit Cohen, head of sales and marketing at Zemach Hammerman, says: “In Israel, COVID is behind us and NOW is the time to invest in Tel Aviv. Of course, due to travel restrictions many interested clientele may not be able to come and view our properties in person. Therefore, we are able to provide all the marketing materials, apartment plans, photos and virtual tours. Learn more about Zemach Hammerman
“We provide personal frontal and Zoom service - in English, French, Spanish and Hebrew - to make sure all your questions are answered.”
“We have had clients from Canada, the US, Belgium, Holland and from around the globe – they all want to be part of the Tel Aviv experience. In our post-COVID Israel, this is the perfect time to purchase a property in Tel Aviv. We build all around Israel - from Achziv, Bet Shemesh, Carmiel to Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Our clientele are both Israelis and from abroad.”
“With regard to the interior design, we will take our clients hand-by-hand and produce a dream apartment that is exactly what they want,” concludes Cohen.
Weizman Pinkas:
The Weizmann Pinkas Project which will be ready in three years, is situated in the most highly sought-after area in the old north of Tel Aviv between Ha-Yarkon Park and Kikar Hamedina located near a variety of well-known designer stores and a walking distance from the city's cultural and entertainment centers, popular bars, restaurants and cafes.
These newly designed two, three and four bedroom apartments in the old north of Tel Aviv, are designed by one of Israel’s most exclusive architects, Gidi Bar Orian.
The starting price of the properties are 4.5 million NIS.
Key features of Weizman Pinkas include:
- meticulously designed, eight floor building,
- carefully designed wide balconies and spectacular penthouses,
- advanced and refined technological standards,
- spacious sun terraces,
- stunning urban view.
Like you would find in New York and Europe, Weizman in the center of non-stop Tel Aviv, is easily accessible by train and other forms of public transport.
White City:
The White City Residence project is located by the new Neve Zedek Boulevard. One of the rare apartments in the project is an apartment designed by Giorgio Armani – furnished and equipped to the last detail.
This apartment is fully furnished and ready to move in to. In Cohen’s words, “all you need to bring is your suitcase and toothbrush.”
White City apartments are pure luxury - the unique synthesis of both modern and authentic, proximity to the sea, picturesque design and alleys, the Carmel market and more.
The project offers a variety of designed properties: Loft apartments, urban villas / duplexes, mini-penthouse and penthouses.
Curtain walls and windows - from floor to ceiling, allows residents to enjoy natural light and sea views coming into the apartments.
"The project created an exciting planning opportunity," says project architect Avner Yashar, "which incorporates on the one hand – connecting with the intense Tel Aviv street buzz, and on the other hand – being exposed to the Tel Aviv skyline, reflecting unlimited space.
The starting price of the properties are 8.4 million NIS.
Key features of the Tower include:
- beautiful lobby and lounge, designed by Giorgio Armani,
- fully equipped conference room and business center,
- modern exercise room and spa with saunas and treatment rooms,
- an open air and heated swimming pool and adjacent sun terrace and tranquil urban garden,
- stunning view - you will be able to enjoy the stunning view of the city and Mediterranean Sea,
- breath-taking location - leading to the spectacular beach promenade and the colorful, exotic Neve Zedek quarter,
- private synagogue.
Andromeda Reborn:
Andromeda offers a selection of luxurious apartments in a beautiful location - in front of the Andromeda Rock and the old fishing port of Jaffa and walking distance from the beach,
Built on a kurkar cliff, 26 meters above sea level, the stunning panoramic views will make you feel that you are on vacation every day single day!
The starting price of the properties are 5.5 million NIS.
Key features of Andromeda include:
- 55 apartments in two eight-storey buildings, six residential floors,
- two basement levels intended for private parking and storage room, for residents’ convenience,
- impressive one-to-four-bedroom apartments, gorgeous garden apartments, stylish duplexes, and lavish penthouses with balconies,
- tranquil swimming pool filled with fresh, chlorine-free water from an underground aquifer that remains at 24°C year-round,
- spa, fitness, and health complex, residents’ club, and chic café,
- 24-hours-a-day management and security company.
So, now that COVID is behind us, it’s time to make the most out of what Tel Aviv has to offer and invest in one of these luxurious properties.
For more information, contact: Zemach Hammerman