Embrace Tel Aviv’s most stylish and luxurious apartments

Now that Israel has come to the end of the COVID pandemic - with the majority of Israel’s population having already been vaccinated - this is the perfect time to move to Tel Aviv or invest in a one of the leading high-end complexes in Tel Aviv.

Whether you were born in Tel Aviv or dream to be a Tel Avivian, these new residential properties are you for. It’s time to live again and we all know, everyone wants to live in super-luxurious Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv - Jaffa is in the process of having three high-end, new exclusive residential complexes being added to its exquisite line-up. The stylish residential properties being developed by Zemach Hammerman are Weizman Pinkas, White City and Andromeda Reborn.

Established in 1997, Zemach Hammerman Ltd. is one of Israel's most well-established and trusted real estate companies. Traded on the TASE, with over 50 years of experience in Israel’s construction and the real estate sector, Zemach Hammerman counts some of Israel’s leading and most financially sound entities among in its customers’ base.

Ronit Cohen, head of sales and marketing at Zemach Hammerman, says: “In Israel, COVID is behind us and NOW is the time to invest in Tel Aviv. Of course, due to travel restrictions many interested clientele may not be able to come and view our properties in person. Therefore, we are able to provide all the marketing materials, apartment plans, photos and virtual tours. Learn more about Zemach Hammerman

“We provide personal frontal and Zoom service - in English, French, Spanish and Hebrew - to make sure all your questions are answered.”

“We have had clients from Canada, the US, Belgium, Holland and from around the globe – they all want to be part of the Tel Aviv experience. In our post-COVID Israel, this is the perfect time to purchase a property in Tel Aviv. We build all around Israel - from Achziv, Bet Shemesh, Carmiel to Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Our clientele are both Israelis and from abroad.”