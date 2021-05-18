The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Emery Holmes Ended Up Being A Successful Digital Entrepreneur

By PAUL LITMAN  
MAY 18, 2021 13:50
(photo credit: EMERY HOLMES)
(photo credit: EMERY HOLMES)
 
For most people, they see college as a key to opening new doors of opportunities in their future. They perceive a college degree to be the determinant of success, which makes sense in most cases. However, this isn’t entirely the case and belief of Emery Holmes. Despite not being able to earn a degree because he left early, Emery was still able to achieve his dreams and is now an entrepreneur who earns a 7-figure salary from his business.
Emery Holmes is an active and consistent pursuer of his dreams. That is a quality he is proud to have. He believes that achieving success is not only about having a good background education or being in a safe and manageable situation. He has said that it is about the zeal and passion for working hard to achieve the goals a person has and how hard a person works towards it.
How Emery Holmes Grasped Success
Emery is currently working in a home-based company called IM ACADEMY. He is both an entrepreneur and mentor, and he has a YouTube channel where he informs young people about techniques for trading.
The beginning of Emery Holmes’ story
When he was younger, Emery had his college roommate teach him how to make more money. When he was beginning to find a career, he started to learn how to run ads effectively and efficiently on social media platforms and Google. Today, he still remembers how many attempts it took before finishing his first 3-minute-video.
The quality that Emery learned is consistency. He pursued his dreams by always providing content that is both informative, funny, and authentic. He also knew that obstacles would present themselves along the way when one follows their dreams.
The challenges Emery had overcome
Since challenges are an essential part of achieving one’s goals, Emery knew he had to overcome the obstacles he encountered. One of the most significant obstacles he had to face was that his family and friends were non-believers of his dreams. It was a painful fact to accept, but he eventually found ways to disregard others’ attitudes and continued moving forward.
After a while, Emery also realized that he had to make sacrifices. As a person who constantly attended parties, games, and activities, it was difficult to grasp the idea that he needed to leave these hobbies behind him because they no longer served him. He then replaced these by engaging himself in activities that helped to improve his mindfulness and his focus.
What he is doing now
Emery and his team are holding live mentorship through various social media platforms. Their objective is to mold their students into becoming excellent traders and manipulators of the global market. They also give their learners practical skills that are essential in the industry because teaching alone is never enough.
A piece of advice that he will give those who dream of success is always put in 100% effort. He added that it is crucial to put both feet in action, not just one. To be decisive in pursuing one’s dreams from the very beginning and sticking to them until the end is  critical to grasp victory.
