Emil Botvinnik: The Broker with Ice in his Veins

Life on Wall St. is no easy endeavor, the fast-paced and extremely competitive environment can be extremely stressful for any broker. Mainly, brokers that trade in high volume, to the tune of millions or billions of dollars every month. Emil Botvinnik achieved vast success in this hectic atmosphere, having impenetrable nerves, and ice in his veins, when it came to making quick decisions with so much at stake.

“ A lot of my fellow brokers who I worked with at the first firm left the industry, they said the sleepless nights and around the clock tension were too much to handle. Adversity is not something everyone can handle, adversity was just another motivating factor for me. ”

Emil began his career working for numerous brokerages, and rapidly ascended to become the top producer at each firm. Emil traded over 1.5 billion dollars in equities a month, a task that would skyrocket the heart rate of anyone that wasn’t ready for such an undertaking. This success catapulted Emil to go out on his own, where ran offices with over 170 brokers. Trading in such massive volume alone can be chaotic, even more so when overseeing the activities of such a large number of brokers. Emil was not rattled in this type of lifestyle, he was built for this environment and flourished under pressure- he became a multi-millionaire at the tender age of 23.

“ A lot of people ask me how I handled the enormous pressure when dealing with such large amounts of money, I always tell them the same thing- pressure only fuels my competitive fire. ”

Emil’s savvy skillset and propensity to thrive under pressure is what separates him from the hundreds of thousands of brokers on Wall St., a steadfast approach and not wilting in big moments is what helped Emil reach the top of the financial space.