The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Entrepreneur Garrett Shiner Reflects On the Success of His Apparel Brand 'Easel'

Building a brand from scratch and scaling it to great heights takes a tremendous amount of experience, vision, and fortitude.

By PAUL LITMAN  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 14:41
(photo credit: GARRETT SHINER)
(photo credit: GARRETT SHINER)
Building a brand from scratch and scaling it to great heights takes a tremendous amount of experience, vision, and fortitude. Very few entrepreneurs succeed in the endeavor, and one would certainly not expect a young 18-year-old to launch multiple businesses and achieve success, but Garrett Shiner proved to be an exception.
A brilliant mind, Shiner realized at the age of 12 that he is meant to be an entrepreneur and even started an Entrepreneur Club at his school, Westlake Academy, while still in grade 8. Following his passion, he dabbled in various fields, from Bitcoin mining, stocks trading to becoming a social media influencer.
Recognizing his success in monetizing his social media accounts, he set out to launch his own digital marketing agency called Shiner Marketing and an online apparel brand called Easel. Speaking about Easel and reflecting on its success, Shiner shares, “Being artistically inclined, I wanted to extend my love for art and bring some of the masterpieces painted by legendary artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, and Dali closer to art aficionados. The thought gave birth to Easel, which puts a fresh spin on fine art, mixing old and new to create aesthetic prints. Soon, our collection comprising of t-shirts, accessories, and wall art adorned with the prints, came to gain recognition for its uniqueness and has become extremely popular, especially with the millennials.”
Easel’s fresh approach and perspective to take iconic art and reinvent it has been widely appreciated. The brand blends the art masterpieces with a creative design to give it a contemporary touch. The exclusive print is then emblazoned on an expansive array of high-quality products such as t-shirts, hoodies, phone covers, and wall canvas. Elaborating on the concept, Shiner further adds, “We wanted to cast a spotlight on centuries-old paintings and inspire the new generation to delve into the world of art and rediscover the classics. People loved the innovative idea and chic designs, and the products started selling like hotcakes.” 
Be it classical or whimsical, romantic or naturalistic; no matter the art style, Easel will get experimental with it and offer you the opportunity to express yourself through its charming designs. 


Tags business media branding Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by