The Crown Tundra is the latest and has been a highly anticipated gameplay of 2020. It is the second area i.e., an expansion pass in Pokémon Sword and Shield. It offers phenomenal landscapes that are drifting glittery snow and mesmerizing frigid areas that are jagged with snow-white mountains.

The fans of Pokémon are always excited for newer versions to play. However, purchasing a single ROM game is similar to breaking a bank! They are expensive, and people with high money can purchase them easily.

The Pokémon community cannot see others not being able to afford the game; therefore, players who are specialized game modifiers made customized and unofficial Pokémon games. These are called Pokémon ROM hacks and are much cooler than the original ones. You can easily find them over the internet and enjoy all the Pokémon in a single game.

So here are some exciting ROM hack games for you to enjoy before you start playing the Crown Tundra. Who knows, soon you may get a ROM hacked version of this as well, and you don’t have to drill a hole in your pocket.

1. Pokémon Omega Red

The Pokémon Omega Red is the hack of the original Pokémon Fire Red. What makes this hack game more exciting than the original one is that it features tons of new characters. All the 807 Pokémon characters are available in the Pokémon Omega Red version.

There are Pokémon characters from the Kanto region, Alolan forms, and new Fairy type moves. Pokémon Omega Red offers a completely transformed and hyped experience to Pokémon game lovers.

Those players who appreciate challenging games must go for Pokémon Omega Red. It is harder than the original Pokémon Fire Red. The gym leaders are the toughest fights against the team of your favorite Pokémon. To make things more exciting, the trainers are buffed and modified. Pokémon Omega Red is your best pal if you love thrill and challenges.

2. Pokémon Unbound

The Pokémon Unbound has two different versions. First, there is the unfinished Alpha, which takes place in the Borrius region. The second is Battle Frontier that provides the real and fine Pokémon Unbound experience.

Even though the story of the Borrius region is not complete, players still love it. The Borrius region offers a unique test of players' mettle in combat. On the other hand, players believe that Pokémon Unbound: Battle Frontier ensures a phenomenal combat experience that they have never witnessed. It is far superior to Isle of Armor’s battling system. The ROM hacked versions are far greater and exciting than the original one.

In the Pokémon Unbound: Battle Frontier, you can play with 100 different Pokémon. Combat with them and master them to upgrade the fun of the leagues. This ROM hacked version also offers a variety just like the Max Raid Battles that you can find in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

If you are ready to test your combating skills, get Pokémon Unbound unfinished Alpha in Borrius region and Battle Frontier now!

3. Pokémon Gaia

Spherical Ice created Pokémon Gaia that has the original gameplay story and real regions. The game though has not as many characters as that of Pokémon Omega Red nor has the same battling features as that of Pokémon Unbound. However, it still is an exciting game for the fans of this game.

What is highly commendable in this game is the music and compositions. Some of the compositions are extracted from the original Pokémon Fire Red game. But the majority are compositions made by the creator himself. The battling theme of the Elder Knights and the evil theme is far better than any compositions made by Pokémon company themselves.

It is not just the music that sets it apart. You can also enjoy hundreds of sprites of the Pokémon characters, and it also has an original storyline. The fans love the content the Pokémon Gaia ROM hacked version provides.

The Bottom Line