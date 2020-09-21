The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Gary Hargrave on the Intrinsic Value of Giving

With decades of experience in Christian ministry and church leadership, Gary Hargrave is known especially for his message of unity through spiritual maturity.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 08:52
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
With decades of experience in Christian ministry and church leadership, Gary Hargrave is known especially for his message of unity through spiritual maturity. His teachings embrace the importance of giving—a selfless action that is deeply rooted in the Christian faith.  His insights also strongly embrace the Hebrew Scriptures, which adamantly advocate for cheerful, selfless giving. 

It was this firm belief in the power of compassion and selfless action that led him to launch Hargrave Ministries, a project which partners with credible outreach programs to bless the land and people of Israel through food box programs, preservation efforts, care initiatives, and other forms of support. 

While the principle of giving has long been considered a key tenet to the Christian faith, it also offers intrinsic value to the individual. The following are just a few of the many long-lasting rewards of choosing to invest in others through charity initiatives. 

Mental and Emotional Benefits

The unquestionable purpose of charity is to better the lives of others—however, a growing body of evidence suggests that the regular performance of selfless acts hold a plethora of mental and emotional benefits not just for the receiver, but for the giver as well. A study conducted by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute, for example, identifies a strong positive correlation between the percentage of household income dedicated to charity and overall life satisfaction. In other words, those who selflessly donate considerable percentages of their income to charitable causes are likely to report feeling content, happy, and fulfilled.

In a world where a tragedy occurs frequently and corruption seems unavoidable, Gary Hargrave highlights charitable donations as an empowering opportunity to deliver valuable contributions in areas where individuals may not otherwise have any control. Amidst turmoil and disaster, charitable opportunities such as those offered by Hargrave Ministries may deliver an escape from feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. This may, in turn, reduce anxiety and depression. Additionally, it is shown to decrease blood pressure, which may ultimately lengthen lifespan.  Individuals also report feeling empowered after contributing to a cause, leading some to speculate that selfless contributions may serve to boost self-esteem, yielding a myriad of benefits in the giver’s day-to-day life.

Delivering Purpose and Meaning

Purpose informs everything about our lives. It determines our goals, offers directions, and guides us on our paths. Ultimately, it is the reason we get out of bed each morning—the drive that fuels our zest for life. Interestingly, it is community-minded values (not individualistic or self-serving goals) that provide the most meaningful, powerful sense of purpose. 

Consciously and continually contributing to causes outside your own interest is one of the most effective ways to grow a vigorous sense of purpose and meaning. Doing so connects you to a cause or a community that is larger than yourself. In doubling your world and broadening your horizon, charitable opportunities also vastly expand a giver’s capacity for experiencing joy and compassion, thereby facilitating a more meaningful and fulfilling day-to-day existence. 

Promoting Connection

We may live largely independent and unfortunately isolated lives in modern society, but humans are still social creatures at their core. Regarding the primary intrinsic value of giving, Gary Hargrave highlights its ability to unite and drive social connection, which holds significant benefits for the human spirit.

Giving back through the donation of either time or money is a wonderful way to invest more fully in your community—whether that community is your neighborhood, your nation, a niche group of individuals with whom you share an identity or the world as a whole. Selfless donations also serve to better the lives of those around you, thereby cultivating tightly knit support systems that enrich the lives of all participants. In promoting a greater interconnectedness among community members, all participants benefit greatly—the giver included.  

Collectively, these efforts can work to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation which have become unfortunately commonplace in today’s world. In short, selfless action does not simply better the lives of less-fortunate individuals; it improves the quality and strength of a community’s foundation and very fabric.

Compassion: A Domino Effect

Gary Hargrave puts it simply: compassion is contagious. While it is easier to see the tangible primary impacts of a charitable contribution, it is impossible to determine that action’s extended positive influence. In many ways, giving functions as a chain reaction, offering no definite limit to potential benefits. 

For example, when one person makes a selfless contribution to a worthy cause, it inspires others to do the same. The beauty of this phenomenon is that givers can never fully know the auxiliary impacts of their initial gift—there is no limit to the lives it could change or inspiration it could incite. 

Similarly, kindness inspires kindness. If you have donated a portion of your income to a charitable program like Hargrave Ministries which passes it along to organizations such as Yad Eliezer, your contribution will be used to deliver food and essentials to Israel’s most impoverished families. However, alongside their tangible contributions, Yad Eliezer’s food boxes also restore hope, inspire kindness, and foster compassion among recipients, creating a ripple effect with no definite end. Put in perspective of the limitless nature of compassion, giving grants each of us the power to literally change our world through small actions and regular contributions. 


Tags love teaching in israel church
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The decision to halt protests during lockdown shows national solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by