Haifa’s Carmella Boutique Hotel relaunches under new management

Carmella Boutique Hotel in Haifa has relaunched recently under new management, bringing with it innovation in the guest experience, with an emphasis on a top standard of hospitality.

On the occasion of the relaunch, the hotel is offering its Carmella - A romantic love story package for Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 13-19.

It includes bed and breakfast, two relaxing and pampering body treatments in the spa, a bottle of red or white wine, and a romantic double gift surprise in the room for NIS 1,390. Visitors can also add a picnic hamper to the package for an additional fee.

Carmella Boutique Hotel (Credit: Asaf Levi)

Carmela is located in a hundred-year-old Templar building that has been restored and renovated, on Mount Carmel Boulevard. The hotel has 20 luxurious rooms and historic suites, each of which is different and uniquely designed for the preserved architecture. Guests can enjoy a sunny terrace overlooking the city, a spa and a conference hall.

The chain's CEO, Ravi Raz, said: “Carmela Hotel… has an experience of a historic structure that has been converted into a hotel, all the while focusing on the small details. The hotel will offer a new culture of hospitality and entertainment, as part of which the hotel will become a center of entertainment, music, events and art.

Carmella is located on the heights of the Carmel, near Ha’Em Park and the municipal zoo, and within walking distance to the Japanese Museum, Bahai Gardens and magical viewpoints.