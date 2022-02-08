The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Haifa’s Carmella Boutique Hotel relaunches under new management

On the occasion of the relaunch, the hotel is offering a romantic love story package for Valentine’s day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 21:59

Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 22:00
Carmella Boutique Hotel (photo credit: ASAF LEVI)
Carmella Boutique Hotel
(photo credit: ASAF LEVI)

Carmella Boutique Hotel in Haifa has relaunched recently under new management, bringing with it innovation in the guest experience, with an emphasis on a top standard of hospitality.

On the occasion of the relaunch, the hotel is offering its Carmella - A romantic love story package for Valentine’s Day, from Feb. 13-19.

It includes bed and breakfast, two relaxing and pampering body treatments in the spa, a bottle of red or white wine, and a romantic double gift surprise in the room for NIS 1,390. Visitors can also add a picnic hamper to the package for an additional fee.

Carmella Boutique Hotel (Credit: Asaf Levi)Carmella Boutique Hotel (Credit: Asaf Levi)

Carmela is located in a hundred-year-old Templar building that has been restored and renovated, on Mount Carmel Boulevard. The hotel has 20 luxurious rooms and historic suites, each of which is different and uniquely designed for the preserved architecture. Guests can enjoy a sunny terrace overlooking the city, a spa and a conference hall.

The chain's CEO, Ravi Raz, said: “Carmela Hotel… has an experience of a historic structure that has been converted into a hotel, all the while focusing on the small details. The hotel will offer a new culture of hospitality and entertainment, as part of which the hotel will become a center of entertainment, music, events and art.

Carmella is located on the heights of the Carmel, near Ha’Em Park and the municipal zoo, and within walking distance to the Japanese Museum, Bahai Gardens and magical viewpoints.



Tags Haifa Tourism hotel Valentine's Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by