He struggled with the question of what else he could do to have a happy and fulfilling life. Embarrassed in front of his friends and family because he had lost what he had thought was his dream job, he decided that he would devote himself to a totally different field – stock market trading. “I have a Ph.D. and have plenty of experience in research,” he told himself, “so I will just work hard to learn everything I can about trading. Research and learning - that’s what my Ph.D. is all about.” He took on a day job for three years to provide day-to-day income and focused on learning how to trade during most of his personal time. He started waking up at 5 a.m. and learned how to trade the market in Vancouver time, before going to work at 9 a.m.,and he spent much of his evening and weekend time learning about trading. He knew, however, that as much as he was determined to be a success in his new venture, he needed to look after himself as a person – and that meant making time to be outdoors and to climb some mountains. Andrew later went on to write a book about his path, and now mentors thousands of traders from all around the world to learn how to trade.