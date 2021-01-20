The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How Does the Cardtonic Trading App Work?

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2021 11:51
(photo credit: CARDTONIC)
(photo credit: CARDTONIC)
Do you want to sell your steam gift cards at the best rates in Nigeria? You can end your search right now because Cardtonic allows you to sell and receive gift cards in a flash. This app is available both on Google Play and iOS. In addition to steam gift cards, Cardtonic also allows you to exchange a wide range of gift cards, including eBay, Play Station, Visa, Foot Locker, OffGamers, American Express (AMEX), G2A, Xbox, Vanilla, Gamestop, Macy's, Hotels.com, Nike, JCPenney, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom, Walmart, Sephora, Apple Store, Google Play, Steam Wallet, iTunes, and Amazon. 

Selling steam cards using the Cardtonic app.

First of all, you need to visit the Cardtonic website or register using the Cardtonic app. Then, you need to follow the steps below:
  • Click the trade button to start your first trade. 
  • You will get a form where you need to answer the questions asked.
  • Make sure you read the terms and conditions of the trade before you proceed.
  • Once you submit, it takes approximately 5 minutes to complete the trade.
  • You will notice the gift amount added to your wallet once the entire process is complete.
  • You can withdraw your balance from your wallet through a withdrawal request. Withdrawal takes place almost instantly.
The easy user-interface, together with the swift transaction, are two reasons people love the Cardtonic app. 

Best features

Here are some of the features that give the Cardtonic app an edge over its competitors:
  • Check real-time rates of your gift cards using the in-app rate calculator.
  • Buy and sell bitcoins anytime, anywhere.
  • Sell any type of gift card with just three clicks.
  • Quick access to your trade history.
  • Instant notifications for your transactions.

Why choose Cardtonic?

Apart from its unique features, there are many more reasons why Cardtonic is the best platform to exchange gift cards in Nigeria. Here are some of the reasons why you should use Cardtonic:
  • Cross-platform availability
Cardtonic gives you the freedom to sell your gift cards anywhere, anytime. You can register and generate your bitcoin address to receive bitcoin gift cards and convert them to Naira. The app works on any Android or iOS platform and even on your web browser.
  • Instant payment
Cardtonic uses a state of the art payment procedure that offers guaranteed payments and withdrawals within five minutes. This is, by far, the fastest transaction app for exchanging gift cards. No other gift card exchange platform in Nigeria has a separate app. They either work via direct message or through social media messengers. 
  • Trusted and secure
Bitcoin address generation process makes the entire transaction procedure safe. No other gift card exchanging platform has this facility. It ensures the highest level of encryption so that no one can tamper with your money. Cardtonic is a professionally audited exchange system that keeps the personal details of its users secure at all times.
If you are searching for a reliable gift card exchange platform in Nigeria, then Cardtonic should rank high on your list.
Register today to enjoy its benefits.



Tags nigeria app cards
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by