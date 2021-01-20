How Does the Cardtonic Trading App Work?

Do you want to sell your steam gift cards at the best rates in Nigeria? You can end your search right now because Cardtonic allows you to sell and receive gift cards in a flash. This app is available both on Google Play and iOS. In addition to steam gift cards, Cardtonic also allows you to exchange a wide range of gift cards, including eBay, Play Station, Visa, Foot Locker, OffGamers, American Express (AMEX), G2A, Xbox, Vanilla, Gamestop, Macy's, Hotels.com, Nike, JCPenney, Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom, Walmart, Sephora, Apple Store, Google Play, Steam Wallet, iTunes, and Amazon.

Selling steam cards using the Cardtonic app.

First of all, you need to visit the Cardtonic website or register using the Cardtonic app . Then, you need to follow the steps below:

Click the trade button to start your first trade.

You will get a form where you need to answer the questions asked.

Make sure you read the terms and conditions of the trade before you proceed.

Once you submit, it takes approximately 5 minutes to complete the trade.

You will notice the gift amount added to your wallet once the entire process is complete.

You can withdraw your balance from your wallet through a withdrawal request. Withdrawal takes place almost instantly.

The easy user-interface, together with the swift transaction, are two reasons people love the Cardtonic app.

Best features

Here are some of the features that give the Cardtonic app an edge over its competitors:

Check real-time rates of your gift cards using the in-app rate calculator.

Buy and sell bitcoins anytime, anywhere.

Sell any type of gift card with just three clicks.

Quick access to your trade history.

Instant notifications for your transactions.

Why choose Cardtonic?

Apart from its unique features, there are many more reasons why Cardtonic is the best platform to exchange gift cards in Nigeria. Here are some of the reasons why you should use Cardtonic:

Cross-platform availability

Cardtonic gives you the freedom to sell your gift cards anywhere, anytime. You can register and generate your bitcoin address to receive bitcoin gift cards and convert them to Naira. The app works on any Android or iOS platform and even on your web browser.

Instant payment

Cardtonic uses a state of the art payment procedure that offers guaranteed payments and withdrawals within five minutes. This is, by far, the fastest transaction app for exchanging gift cards. No other gift card exchange platform in Nigeria has a separate app. They either work via direct message or through social media messengers.

Trusted and secure

Bitcoin address generation process makes the entire transaction procedure safe. No other gift card exchanging platform has this facility. It ensures the highest level of encryption so that no one can tamper with your money. Cardtonic is a professionally audited exchange system that keeps the personal details of its users secure at all times.

If you are searching for a reliable gift card exchange platform in Nigeria, then Cardtonic should rank high on your list.

Register today to enjoy its benefits.