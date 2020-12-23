The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How ENGELSINN Became a Sought-After Jewelry Brand Despite COVID-19

The young e-commerce brand has a bold presence on social media platforms, and the testament to its exponential growth and popularity is its large following of 350,000 followers on Instagram.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 19:13
(photo credit: ENGELSINN)
The international jewelry brand, ENGELSINN has been growing by leaps and bounds, albeit the COVID-19 pandemic. While many fashion and jewelry brands have been severely affected, the sales of ENGELSINN has witnessed an upward swing despite the social, economic, and personal impact of the pandemic to become one of the most sought-after jewelry brands. This has largely been due to its resilient attitude and commitment to continue providing superior quality and a wide selection of classic and exquisite jewelry and exceptional customer service to its customers.
The Germany-based brand’s stunning collection took the world by storm since its launch last year owing to its trendy collection that is coveted by women who love statement jewelry that’s delicate, classy, and stylish. The young e-commerce brand has a bold presence on social media platforms, and the testament to its exponential growth and popularity is its large following of 350,000 followers on Instagram.
ENGELSINN caters to jewelry in the categories of necklace, bracelet and bracelet sets, and rings, offering elegant pieces in silver, gold, and rose gold. Its minimalist pieces are formal yet casual, which can accentuate any look. The lightweight accessories with contemporary designs make for a delightful addition to the wardrobe. This jewelry is practical to wear to work, formal meetings, and casual gatherings with friends, or even on a date.
Competition notwithstanding, in a brief time period, ENGELSINN soared the heights of popularity and carved a niche for itself as a premium quality brand with a global clientele. Expanding its collection, it now offers armbands for men that complements every personality type and amps up their style quotient.
Launched in April 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany, the company comprised 4 members, which gradually expanded to a team of 20 creative individuals who work diligently to ideate and produce unique and artistic designs that align with the brand’s motto - ‘You are loved. You are blessed. You are beautiful!’. Its focus on maintaining high quality at affordable prices, providing outstanding customer support, and ensuring smooth and quick delivery has gained ENGELSINN worldwide recognition, customer loyalty and made it one of the most trusted and famous brands in the market today.



Tags business social media Social
