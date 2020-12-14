How Many Calories Should You Need to Lose Your Weight?

The answer to this question depends on various factors, including your age, height, present weight, metabolic health & activity level, etc.

When you are trying to lose weight, an important rule of thumb is to down your calorie intake to 500 fewer calories than your whole body needs to maintain your present weight level. This process helps you lose about 1 pound (0.45 kg) of body weight level per week.

Women Calories To Lose Weight

The average, active woman between the ages of 26–50 year needs 2,000 calories in a day to maintain her weight level and 1,500 calories in a day to lose 1 pound (0.45 kg) of weight in a week.

Women that are highly active and walk or run more than 3 miles in a day will need 2,100 calories or more daily to maintain their weight and at least 1,600 calories to lose 1 pound (0.46 kg) of weight in a week.

Young women at the age of 20 need higher calories. They require about 2,210 calories in a day to maintain their weight level.

Women age 50+ generally require fewer calories. The average moderately active woman 50+ needs about 1,810 calories in a day to maintain her weight level and 1,310 calories in a day to lose 1 pound (0.46 kg) in a week.

Men Calories To Lose Weight

The normal, modestly dynamic man between the ages of 26–45 requires 2,600 calories for each day to keep up his weight and 2,100 calories for every day to lose 1 (0.45 kg) pound every week.

Dynamic men who walk multiple miles every day may require 2,800–3,000 calories for each day to keep up their weight and 2,300–2,500 calories for every day to lose 1 pound (0.45 kg) of weight every week.

Youngsters ages 19–25 have higher energy needs. They require a normal of 2,800 calories for every day to keep up their weight and up to 3,000 if they're dynamic. To lose 1 pound (0.45 kg) every week, tolerably dynamic youngsters ought to burn-through 2,300–2,500 calories day by day.

Energy needs decline as men age. Between the ages of 46–65, respectably dynamic men need a normal of 2,400 calories for each day. Following 66 years, the normal man's calorie needs abatement to around 2,200 calories for each day.

Children Calories To Lose Weight

Youngsters have generally shifting calorie needs depending on their age, size, and activity level.

While the normal little child requires 1,200–1,400 calories for each day, the normal modestly dynamic young person requires 2,000–2,800 calories for every day. Dynamic high school young men require significantly more.

Youngsters who are developing a lot typically and take part in normal actual work, as a rule, don't have to check calories. At the point when they're given a reach of healthy options to eat, most modestly dynamic children normally eat the measure of food their body requires.

Is it true that you are prepared to check the calorie number cruncher out? You'll have to give some essential data about your age, sexual orientation, stature, and your present load to get the correct calorie number.

