The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

How to Spend Time in Israel: Cheap and Interesting Places for Students

Israel is a small country with a rich history, so it can offer unique attractions to all the adventurers. The trip to Israel may become the best experience for curious students.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JULY 23, 2020 11:04
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
How many times have you considered Israel as your next traveling destination? However, following the common misconceptions, going to Israel is an exceptionally costly experience that the student cannot afford. In fact, this exclusive country offers a range of attractions for people of all ages, financial and social statuses. The only thing you need to do is to explore opportunities and find optimal ways how to spend quality time in Israel without spending all your money.
If you are ready to immerse yourself into the culture and traditions of a different country, do not forget about your college responsibilities. Fortunately, the online market is filled with homework assistance services that provide quality and timely help. Do you keep asking: “Who can do my math for me?” Forget about the embarrassment and frustration of getting help from your mates. Opt for one of the most trusted and reputable platforms, receive your homework done within the shortest while and head to Israel without any worries or concerns.
Fascinating desert landscapes, magnificent beaches, lush forests, precious historic spots, and other world-known attractions will never leave you indifferent. Check out the most distinguished places you need to see while in Israel.
Beaches
What is the cheapest, but most impressive experience in Israel? Explore the eye-catching Mediterranean coast and get a chance to see swimmers, sunbathers, and traditional Israeli beach games. The only thing you need to do is to relax and leave your worries behind. Forget about common “who can do my science homework?” requests and enjoy the time swimming in the transparent water and sunbathing on the warm sand. Exclusive Tel Aviv and Eilat beaches, majestic Dead Sea, exclusive Caesarea Aqueduct Beach, and a range of other spots will help you spend the best time ever.
Historical Places
Israel is a country of diversity, as it offers excellent opportunities for all kinds of tourists. Curious students, who are full of energy, will find numerous impressive and exciting sites to visit. No matter if you are a Jew, Muslim, or Christian, there is a piece of Israel history that will be interesting for you.
Unlike your day at the beach, here you will have to spend some money, especially if you want to get the help of a professional guide. However, such places, as Old City, Masada, Megiddo, Church of the Nativity, and the underground city should definitely be must-visit spots for every student. Explore famous places, learn interesting historical facts, and immerse into the traditions of Israeli.
Parks
If you have a low budget, there is still an opportunity to see some of the internationally known places in Israel and enjoy the majesty of natural beauty. Take your backpack, comfortable shoes, and get ready for long outdoor activities in Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, Safari Park Ramat Gan, Rosh Hanikra, Timna Park, and other sites. Each destination has its peculiar features, so no matter what park you choose, you will have a chance to relax and enjoy the local cuisine, being surrounded by the eye-catching landscapes.
Museums
As a home for the most exciting museums and galleries, Israel provides tourists with unique opportunities. Irrespective of your interests, you will find the place to your liking. Holocaust Museum, Beit Hatfutsot, Eretz Israel Museum, Bible Lands Museum Jerusalem, and Steinhardt Museum of Natural History will impress those students, who are interested in history, culture, and art of the country.
Additionally, students will enjoy other fun and unusual activities, offered in Israel. For instance, you can test your communication and bargaining skills with the street sellers in the Old City of Jerusalem or Tel Aviv. Be brave to enjoy the most diverse Israel experiences and get as many memories as possible.


Tags vacation travel israel students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to let coronavirus 'czar' Gabi Barbash succeed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler The world is in chaos while the Israeli gov't is dysfunctional - opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Alon Ben-Meir The pandemic of racism against African-Americans - opinion By ALON BEN-MEIR
Arye Gut Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion By ARYE GUT

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by