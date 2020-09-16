Designing a home comes with a whole lot of ‘must-haves, dos, and don’ts’ to worry about. A lot of people have clarity of what they like or don’t like, but simply lack the idea of where and how to begin the process of designing their interior. Here’s when the maestros of the craft, the interior decorators, step in to guide the clients in the right direction and give the needed confidence to create a dream home. One such expert interior decorator designing and beautifying homes of celebrities, industrialists, and high-profile is the Seattle-native Desiree Busnelli.

When it comes to comprehending the personal style of her clients, the interior decorator and entrepreneur, takes a customized approach. Through her years of experience and observation, she realizes that people may or may not want to necessarily do a huge house makeover but simply update their spaces. To help them and many others, Desiree shares a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when designing a home.

Make a plan

The key to interior design is preparation, believes Desiree. As someone who’s decked up not just homes but also hotels, restaurants, and office spaces; she believes that formulating a plan for how and where things will go, gives an instant clarity of mind to not only the decorator but to the client as well. When it comes to her own projects, she considers everything in her plan – be it the color schemes, layout, plumbing, electric, storage, or all the way deep into minor details like furnishings and accessories.

Accept and enhance what’s already there

When seeking inspiration, it’s easy to get caught up with the interiors of other people’s homes, says Desiree. However, replicating the same in a different space with other features isn’t always possible, she adds. Therefore, she recommends embracing the present room or space and then highlighting the available features either by adding a splash of color, changing the texture of fabrics, or transforming the overall mood of the area.

Lighting is a game-changer

As an expert herself, Desiree heavily relies on lighting and states that it is the most crucial factor to consider. She also adds, “We often side-line the fact lighting can either make or completely break your interior scheme. Lighting is essential for enhancing focal points and creating moods. But this is something that needs to be planned in advance since it’s one of the primary elements that we need to tackle.” In her personal view, a room that contains the right amount of light looks great on its own, without too many aesthetics.

Find a style

With countless sources of recommendation and an infinite supply of inspiration, Desiree says it’s easy to deviate from the original design as the process progresses. When it comes to her clients, she encourages them to stick to their guns and have confidence in their plan. “Of course, there’s always a lot of development in the design which gets modified with time. In fact, it’s common to witness issues arise that compel us to take a different route, but I personally try to stick to the plan as far as possible – all in accordance with the client,” shares Desiree.

As someone who comes from a family of creatives, including an interior designer grandmother, Desiree says that home is a personal space for every individual, and so, the modern-day interior advisors must interpret the right concepts to give clients what they desire. Most of all, she adds, upgrading a home’s appearance doesn’t have to be all about gigantic changes – it’s the tiniest touches and details that make the biggest impact!