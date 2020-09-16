The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Interior decorator Desiree Busnelli shares 4 things to keep in mind when designing a home

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 20:11
Desiree Busnelli (photo credit: DESIREE BUSNELLI)
Desiree Busnelli
(photo credit: DESIREE BUSNELLI)
Designing a home comes with a whole lot of ‘must-haves, dos, and don’ts’ to worry about. A lot of people have clarity of what they like or don’t like, but simply lack the idea of where and how to begin the process of designing their interior. Here’s when the maestros of the craft, the interior decorators, step in to guide the clients in the right direction and give the needed confidence to create a dream home. One such expert interior decorator designing and beautifying homes of celebrities, industrialists, and high-profile is the Seattle-native Desiree Busnelli. 
When it comes to comprehending the personal style of her clients, the interior decorator and entrepreneur, takes a customized approach. Through her years of experience and observation, she realizes that people may or may not want to necessarily do a huge house makeover but simply update their spaces. To help them and many others, Desiree shares a few tips and tricks to keep in mind when designing a home.
Make a plan 
The key to interior design is preparation, believes Desiree. As someone who’s decked up not just homes but also hotels, restaurants, and office spaces; she believes that formulating a plan for how and where things will go, gives an instant clarity of mind to not only the decorator but to the client as well. When it comes to her own projects, she considers everything in her plan – be it the color schemes, layout, plumbing, electric, storage, or all the way deep into minor details like furnishings and accessories. 
Accept and enhance what’s already there
When seeking inspiration, it’s easy to get caught up with the interiors of other people’s homes, says Desiree. However, replicating the same in a different space with other features isn’t always possible, she adds. Therefore, she recommends embracing the present room or space and then highlighting the available features either by adding a splash of color, changing the texture of fabrics, or transforming the overall mood of the area. 
Lighting is a game-changer
As an expert herself, Desiree heavily relies on lighting and states that it is the most crucial factor to consider. She also adds, “We often side-line the fact lighting can either make or completely break your interior scheme. Lighting is essential for enhancing focal points and creating moods. But this is something that needs to be planned in advance since it’s one of the primary elements that we need to tackle.” In her personal view, a room that contains the right amount of light looks great on its own, without too many aesthetics. 
Find a style 
With countless sources of recommendation and an infinite supply of inspiration, Desiree says it’s easy to deviate from the original design as the process progresses. When it comes to her clients, she encourages them to stick to their guns and have confidence in their plan. “Of course, there’s always a lot of development in the design which gets modified with time. In fact, it’s common to witness issues arise that compel us to take a different route, but I personally try to stick to the plan as far as possible – all in accordance with the client,” shares Desiree. 
As someone who comes from a family of creatives, including an interior designer grandmother, Desiree says that home is a personal space for every individual, and so, the modern-day interior advisors must interpret the right concepts to give clients what they desire. Most of all, she adds, upgrading a home’s appearance doesn’t have to be all about gigantic changes – it’s the tiniest touches and details that make the biggest impact!  


Tags lifestyle design interior design
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by