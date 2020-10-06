The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli entrepreneur Mike Touzard spearheads the fight against COVID-19

Now is the time when the whole world is slowly recovering from the effects of the global pandemic

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 15:27
(photo credit: MIKE TOUZARD)
Now is the time when the whole world is slowly recovering from the effects of the global pandemic. No one knew how bad this would be but people are still coping with it. Vaccines are on fast track and almost ready to be distributed, or are in various secondary stages of development. In these troubled time, Israeli Entrepreneur Mike Touzard, CEO and Founder of Medakit Ltd., is spearheading the fight against COVID-19. 
Medakit has been part of the COVID defense since the start, with Mike’s company doing its best to come up with effective methods to detect COVID in a patient as well as doing it quickly. “Most test even today, after so many months take hours to verify if a person is infected. Chances of transmission increase drastically due to this, because the patient is informed of his status only days after getting the test. At Medakit, we have come up with a much more scalable solution to massively test the general population,” said Mike. The Israeli entrepreneur talked about the new Antigens Tests from Medakit. “Our new antigens tests are more or less like the PCR tests (Swab in the Nose tests), except that our tests give results in less than 15 minutes. They are highly accurate and don’t need any additional expensive equipment,” added Mike. He even added that Medakit was willing send tests to the State of Israel for conducting 800,000 tests per day which would ensure total testing in ten days. 
This antigens test can make a tremendous impact on the Coronavirus. Many airlines have already announced plans to test passengers. In August, Mike and Medakit even offered to give the test to thousands of citizens in Birmingham for free because Mike had heard that the situation there was rapidly deteriorating. 
Mike started his entrepreneurial journey when he was only 15. He hopes to be able to help out as many people as he can before the virus gets too much out of control. “We don’t know how bad this can get. The safest way to proceed is to fight it as much as possible, by massively testing the population and as quickly as possible to ensure that we don’t ever find out the worst of this,” the 24-year-old Israeli entrepreneur said.


Tags world news global COVID-19
