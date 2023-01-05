The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
It’s winter and the Jewish children in Ukraine are freezing

By SARAH GOLDMAN
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 21:54
(photo credit: Avrohom Elimelech Bleich)
(photo credit: Avrohom Elimelech Bleich)

Since the onset of the war in February 2022, the Shul in Podil , Kyiv has been busier than ever. The Shul, which serves as the Main Synagogue of Kyiv and the seat of the Chief Rabbi, has become a haven for Jewish refugees from all over Ukraine. People who’ve had to run and find shelter now have a roof over their heads on the shul campus, kosher meals three times a day, minyanim, Shabbos and Yom Tov all taken care of. 

Click here to make a donation>>>

Around Sukkos time of this year, the Russians began to bomb Ukrainian infrastructure - including the electrical grid. As a result, thousands are left without heat, without water and without electricity. The Shul in Kyiv has set up a generator so those in need have where to go. Freezing families come to recharge, hungry children come for a filling meal, all amid the sounds of Torah and tefillah which has never stopped. 

Credit: Avrohom Elimelech BleichCredit: Avrohom Elimelech Bleich

Additionally, there is an Assisted Living facility for Holocaust survivors so the elderly are ensured proper care, and a school for children which has reopened recently. All of these places have armed security guards, which during a time of war, is more important - and more expensive - than ever. 

However, there is currently a long waiting list of families hoping to join the DP Camp in Budapest, but they are being turned away due to a lack of funding. We are reaching out to you to ask for your support in helping these Jewish refugees from Ukraine.

Donate now and be a part of this effort to provide a safe haven and fresh start for displaced families. Every donation counts and can make a significant impact on the lives of these refugees. Together, we can make a difference.

Click here to make a donation>>>

This article was written in cooperation with AMERICAN FRIENDS OF KYIV

