It’s winter and the Jewish children in Ukraine are freezing

Since the onset of the war in February 2022, the Shul in Podil , Kyiv has been busier than ever. The Shul, which serves as the Main Synagogue of Kyiv and the seat of the Chief Rabbi, has become a haven for Jewish refugees from all over Ukraine. People who’ve had to run and find shelter now have a roof over their heads on the shul campus, kosher meals three times a day, minyanim, Shabbos and Yom Tov all taken care of.
Click here to make a donation>>>
Around Sukkos time of this year, the Russians began to bomb Ukrainian infrastructure - including the electrical grid. As a result, thousands are left without heat, without water and without electricity. The Shul in Kyiv has set up a generator so those in need have where to go. Freezing families come to recharge, hungry children come for a filling meal, all amid the sounds of Torah and tefillah which has never stopped.
Additionally, there is an Assisted Living facility for Holocaust survivors so the elderly are ensured proper care, and a school for children which has reopened recently. All of these places have armed security guards, which during a time of war, is more important - and more expensive - than ever.
However, there is currently a long waiting list of families hoping to join the DP Camp in Budapest, but they are being turned away due to a lack of funding. We are reaching out to you to ask for your support in helping these Jewish refugees from Ukraine.
Donate now and be a part of this effort to provide a safe haven and fresh start for displaced families. Every donation counts and can make a significant impact on the lives of these refugees. Together, we can make a difference.
Click here to make a donation>>>
This article was written in cooperation with AMERICAN FRIENDS OF KYIV