Jack Zuckowsky Is Using His Business to Help Others Grow

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 12, 2021 10:52
(photo credit: JACK ZUCKOWSKY)
 
If there is one thing that the last year has taught us, it is that being established online is more critical than ever before. With brick-and-mortar businesses closing left and right, the online business platform has emerged as the way to go as far as the future is concerned. As technology around us continues to evolve and new social media platforms come into play, we are going to see a greater need for an online presence for brands and businesses to be real contenders in their respective industries. One of the industries, in particular, that needs to embrace the online media space is marketing. The digital world is taking over the marketing industry by storm, and Jack Zuckowsky is here to take advantage of the change in times.
Jack Zuckowsky is a digital marketing agent who has been working in the social media industry since 2016. Being in the industry well before a majority of the people that we see in it today, he was able to reap the benefits of being an early player in the game. During his time in the industry, he has been able to connect with a handful of influential figures who played the mentor role as he embarked on his journey. One of his biggest inspirations was his father. He shaped him into the well-rounded businessman that he is and still helps Jack out on the backend of business. Aside from his father’s teachings, Jack learned key tips and tricks from each and every one of his mentors and implements them into the way he does business today.
“There are many different avenues to becoming a successful entrepreneur. One thing that I think all entrepreneurs can agree on is to never give up. If you never give up, you literally can’t lose,” says Zuckowsky. Jack has come across thousands of people online who try to get into the digital marketing space, or even people who want to become what is known as an “influencer.” These same people have so much potential to be successful, but instead, they are satisfied with what they’ve done and buy materialistic things instead of reinvesting into themselves as Jack has. Over the course of his career, he has learned many lessons like this one and is now using his knowledge to help others as well. It is key to get someone who’s more knowledgeable in the field than you are to learn from, especially when there can be a lot of false information out there.
In the world of digital marketing, Jack Zuckowsky is one of the best people you could come across. “I started my business when I was super young, and I still have not given up. I wasn’t making good money until I was older, but I never gave up and was always grinding day by day. Millionaires are not made overnight, and learning from your failures is how to become a better person,” mentions Jack. He has put in the long hours to establish himself and his business Social Summit in the social media industry and is organically helping others grow their platforms. He finds the most rewarding part of his job to be that he helps people grow their reach organically on their social media accounts. With over one billion users on Instagram and six hundred million on Tik Tok, it makes it hard for most people to be in the spotlight. Jack Zuckowsky is getting them over that hump and feels rewarded in the process. 
