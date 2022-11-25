Looking for sticky wall tiles? Israel dominates this space

We all know that Israel is home to some of the most iconic holy sites in the world, but did you know that it’s also the world leader in producing high-quality ceramics?

Israeli ceramic companies manufacture a variety of ceramic and porcelain goods, including dinnerware, wall and floor tiles, and decorative items. More than 60 nations throughout the world are recipients of Israel’s ceramic exports. Israel is where you want to be if you're looking for high-quality ceramic and porcelain products. As a consumer, you should keep a few things in mind when you shop for ceramic tiles. Here are some of the dos and don’ts of buying ceramic tiles, be it in Israel or elsewhere.

Know What Aesthetic You’re Going for

Choose your style and have a clear understanding of the overall look you want to achieve before you start looking for ceramic tiles. Do you desire something timeless and classic? Or are you seeking something more cutting-edge and distinctive? Once you have a vision in mind, it’s much easier to go out looking for the elements that will bring your vision to life.

Think About Which Part of the House You’re Shopping For

Think about whether you’re shopping for your living room, bathroom, kitchen, or all of it. Knowing which space in your house you’re shopping for will make the process much easier. Consider the area in which the ceramic tiles will be installed while making your selection, and determine whether the tiles need to have any special characteristics for where they’ll be used. For instance, you'll want to make sure they're waterproof and heat-resistant if you intend to use them as a kitchen backsplash.

And while we’re speaking about some of the latest trends in the realm of home décor, you may want to check out StoryBoards photo tiles - where you can create personalized keepsakes for any room in your home!

These photo tiles are a fantastic way to make a house a home. You can add pictures of your family, your pets or even photographs that you’ve taken on your travels. Once you upload these pictures and place your order, the tiles are shipped to your doorstep. They’re easy to stick on the wall and can be removed with zero damage or marking on the wall as well. What’s more, the company is currently offering a 100% money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your purchase.

Pick the Right Tile Supplier for Your Needs

A company's supply chain determines how successful it is. After all, you won't be in business for very long if you can't access the resources you need to make your product. How do you select the best source, though? It might be difficult to know where to begin when there are so many possibilities available. So, here are some questions that can help you narrow down the right supplier for your project. What types of tiles do I need? How much budget do I have for my tiles shopping? What is the weight of the tiles per box?

Ceramic Tiles vs. Porcelain Tiles

In order to choose the right supplier for you, you need to understand some of the basic types of tiles and the key differences between ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles. Here’s what you need to understand.

Ceramic Tiles

You could be thinking about ceramic tiles if you want to add a fresh aspect to your house, office, or any other location. Ceramic tiles are a popular alternative for indoor and outdoor environments because they’re available in a broad range of hues, sizes, and designs, making them a flexible choice for any décor. Clay is burned at a high temperature in a kiln to create ceramic tiles. They’re strong and have many different colors and designs. For backsplashes, countertops, and floors, ceramic tiles are a popular option. Because they’re sturdy and come in a range of colors and designs, ceramic tiles are a popular option for floors as well.

These type of tiles can be more or less durable based on the quality of the clay and the heat at which they are burned. Mass-produced, less expensive tiles are frequently burned at lower temperatures and have lesser durability than hand-made, expensive tiles. Ceramic tiles have a lot of different colors and designs in addition to being quite durable. They’re therefore a flexible option for many different design types. Ceramic tiles may be utilized to materialize an appearance that is either conventional, trendy, or something in between the two.

Porcelain Tiles

These are a form of ceramic tile created from porcelain clay. Compared to other ceramic tiles, they’re tougher and more resilient, as well as stain- and moisture-resistant. Porcelain tiles are readily accessible in a broad range of hues, dimensions, and forms, and they may be utilized both indoors and out. They’re a flexible and long-lasting solution for countertops, backsplashes, and flooring. They have the advantages of being low maintenance, non-slip surfaces, which are fire resistant, easy to clean, scratch and stain proof, robust, and environmentally friendly.

This article was written in cooperation with Stroyboards.io