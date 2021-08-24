Looking over Jerusalem from Savyon View

The sights of Jerusalem are like no other city in the world. From the hustle and bustle of the Mahane Yehuda Market to the quiet, quaint alleyways of the Old City; from the city’s early morning light reflecting on the pale Jerusalem stone to a golden sunset over the Western Wall, Jerusalem is unique. Israel’s capital is filled with meaning and ancient history, and yet, is a modern, up-to-date city with shopping malls and arcades, dining, universities, parks, and museums.

If you are interested in experiencing the beauty, meaning, and sights of Jerusalem, consider Savyon View, the luxury residential complex taking shape on the last land reserve in the vibrant city center between HaNeviim Street and Jaffa Road. Savyon View is within walking distance of the city’s major attractions, including Mahane Yehuda Market, Mamilla Mall, the Old City, the Ben Yehuda Pedestrian Mall, Cinema City, and Jerusalem’s top restaurants, cafes, and art galleries. It is conveniently located near the Jerusalem Light Rail and all public transportation. Savyon View offers a unique residential experience combining the holy and worldly – the modern and colorful urbanism of the city with its magical history.

Savyon View offers inspiring architecture, maximum privacy, and an exceptional multi-purpose residential experience. The complex includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and luxury penthouses built to the highest standards, combining modern architecture with traditional Jerusalem construction. Due to the tower’s high topographic location, residents will enjoy magnificent panoramic views of the many colors of Jerusalem. Most apartments open onto a terrace offering stunning vistas of the city. Imagine sitting on your balcony, looking towards the Old City as the sun sets over Jerusalem.

The building will feature spacious public areas, including an impressive lobby and a residents club, an ideal meeting point for all occasions. The Savyon View project will also include a separate commercial center and office building adjacent to the residences.

The project’s crowning glory is two spectacular ecological gardens, which present two unique green spaces in the urban heart of the city. A lush green hanging garden on the 10th-floor roof of the office building, spanning 400 meters, will be accessible to all Savyon View residents via a pedestrian footbridge. In addition, a second garden terrace – 200 meters in length –will be available on the 21st floor for residents of the 21st floor and above.

Savyon View is ideal for visitors to Israel who want to make their vacation home in the heart of Jerusalem, for those who want to make it their permanent residence for aliyah, or those who wish to purchase it as an investment. Occupancy is scheduled for the second half of 2022. Savyon View is marketed by Africa Israel Residences, one of Israel's oldest and most trusted real estate companies.

