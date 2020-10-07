The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Majed Veysel Shares 5 Tips to Help Aspiring Architects Build Lasting Legacies

The work of creating something from nothing is always inspirational. It is the motivation that an artist needs to make their mark in this world.

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 15:50
(photo credit: MAJED VEYSEL)
(photo credit: MAJED VEYSEL)
The work of creating something from nothing is always inspirational. It is the motivation that an artist needs to make their mark in this world. Majed Veysel is one such artist who has made a name for himself worldwide through his work. A renowned architect and photographer, he is particularly well-known for his stark black-and-white photography that truly stands out in the area of architectural photography. Here, he shares five tips to help aspiring architects build lasting legacies.

Getting started

The chance to study in one of the best architecture schools might be tough, but studying and becoming an architect is easy. The real struggle comes afterwards. "In school, you are full of creative ideas, getting inspired and full of energy, but once you come out, actually putting all your knowledge on paper is quite difficult. But if you overcome that, you will succeed easily," said Veysel.
 
Love your work
This is an artistic endeavor. No matter how hard you try, inspiration is a key player here. But, unless you love what you do, this will become a boring, tedious job, which can be dangerous. So make sure you love being an architect before setting out.
Be sociable
"An architect needs to be outgoing. You must be in all places at once and exude success and talent. Meet with other talents and masters and learn continuously. Make sure you know what your client needs before you set out to work," said Veysel. Making successful contacts is a crucial part of any business, and architecture is no exception.
Don't burn out
You will get used to staying late nights working or getting up very early in the morning when you are in college, but that won't work when you set up your business and offer services to clients. Pacing yourself and working in a comfortable, well-rested setting is going to be more critical than ever for you.
Seek the company of your betters
It is almost too easy to become lost amid the humdrum of life. Slowly, you'll find yourself losing your touch. Inspiration will dry up, and you will be left wondering what to do next. "It's important to have people of like minds around you. They not only inspire you, but they bring you up with them," said Veysel.


Tags design business art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Erdogan's Turkey: Drunk on power By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Violent conduct by protestors on our streets demands zero tolerance By GIL TROY
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion By YAACOV AYISH
Ruth Wasserman Lande Did the Emirates turn its back on the Palestinians? By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by