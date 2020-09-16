The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Marketing Platform Afrostylicity is leveraging Social Media to help Brands reach wider Audiences

The world of social media marketing is much more extensive than merely an ‘Instagram or Facebook Live.’

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 20:07
(photo credit: AFROSTYLICITY)
The world of social media marketing is much more extensive than merely an ‘Instagram or Facebook Live.’ It holds infinite possibilities for brands and individuals to establish their portfolios and expand their reach to newer groups of customers. A digital-savvy duo exploring this possibility every day is the chic social media influencer couple Joy Nyargem and Hugh Zei. They share their 4-year journey of transforming their social media blog into a platform for top-notch brand collaborations.
From a mini blog to a 100k fam
What started with Nyargem obsessing over her mom’s outfits as a little girl soon became a passion for building a blog highlighting exclusive fashion finds, lifestyle tips, and her love for travel. For Nyargem, the best way to self-express is through writing, and her social media posts reflect the same passion. Keen to bring a positive change in her followers’ lives, she used her interest in writing to document her travel and fashion experiences on her blog. ‘Afrostylicity’ is a sophisticated platform that showcases brands in fashion, travel, and lifestyle from across the world.
Creating relevant content that can hit the right chord with viewers is an art. In just a month of her starting the blog, she received her first brand collaboration, which encouraged her to pursue her efforts further. An ideal platform for both men and women that keep an eye out for the latest trends, Afrostylicity features fashionista duo Nyargem and her partner Hugh Zei, creating thoughtful and offbeat content experiences for their viewers. “Hugh and I have been traveling the world and exploring new styles to bring the best of the world out there for our social media family. When I was young, books were my gateway to dreams and the world out there, and I want to present the same opportunity through Afrostylicity to our viewers.”
Multiplying brand reach
When Nyargem started compiling her blog in 2016, she knew she wanted to create genuine and transparent content based on unbiased reviews consistently. Be it an affordable fashion that creates a stylish statement or speaking up for the importance of mental health, she never shied away. The same principle holds for her brand collaborations. She collaborated with brands such as The Valencia Hotel Group, The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel, Hollywood, Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel, Airbnb, Southwest Air, Nissan, Walmart Fashion and more, and shared their reviews on her blog.
Nyargem and Zei have always supported and showcased small businesses and entrepreneurs just like they would for more prominent brands. In the past few months, their blog has found new ways of supporting the travel industry through innovative ways by safely staying at home. The couple always keeps their brands in mind even during the ongoing challenging times that have affected everything, especially the travel industry.
The Afrostylicity website also allows viewers to shop complete fashion looks that Nyargem and Zei use on their social media feeds and aims to expand their brand reach beyond the ordinary. Through authentic reviews, engaging contests, giveaways, and offers, Nyargem and Zei successfully create brand awareness that results in significant conversions.
“Only you can limit yourself. Never define your own beauty by the standards of someone who doesn’t know you. At Afrostylicity, we embrace uniqueness and believe that it’s great to be different!” Currently, Nyargem is balancing her corporate job and managing the blog effortlessly. At the same time, she and Zei plan are collaborating with stellar wedding coordinators to plan their dream wedding.
 


Tags Market marketing online marketplace
