The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Meet the Men’s Physique International German Champion Chang-Hun Chung

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 1, 2021 11:52
(photo credit: CHANG-HUN CHUNG)
(photo credit: CHANG-HUN CHUNG)
 
Working full-time as a product manager in the healthcare sector and part-time as a personal trainer and nutritionist since 2014 is Chang-Hun Chung, a South Korean who currently resides in Essen, Germany.

His study is focused mainly on athletic conditioning and rehabilitation and has been actively participating in bodybuilding competitions since 2016. Even with a formal education in IT, it has always been his pleasure to help people optimise their bodies. Since he was a little boy, his greatest passion has always been sports, and he grew up being more and more engrossed in it.
“Bodybuilding is a way you can concentrate a hundred percent on yourself regardless of a club. Only you are responsible for looking the way you want to look”, he said, and that was what fascinated him in this sport.

Even though Chang-Hun Chung cannot define himself firmly, there are some values he lives by accordingly, which are discipline, loyalty, and harmony between people.

He is on popular social networks like YouTube, Facebook and between 2000 and 1000 likes on Instagram with approximately 21k followers. He also manages a podcast channel on Spotify, Deezer, and Player Fm with over 5000 listeners every month for all episodes.  

For Chang-Hun-Chung to get this far in his career, he had to take several paths and make great sacrifices. In addition to his training as an IT businessman, he also started his own business as a personal trainer and nutritionist. He had three part-time jobs in the fitness area, working in various fitness studios to gain experience with customers consistently for three years, seven days a week.

He was working Monday to Friday in the office as an IT businessman, on Saturday mornings in a supplement shop and gave personal training on Saturday afternoons; then from Sunday morning to evening, he took on the Sunday shift in a fitness studio as a fitness trainer and in the meantime working for the university.

It was definitely a tough time for him; however, he believes it all makes him who he is today, and the experience was definitely worth it; and despite the tough times he faced during his professional journey, there was never a time he thought of giving up.
Compared to his life before, he now has more time for many other things such as Instagram, Photoshoots, etc., and an improved time plan that has allowed him to work a lot and pursue other hobbies at the same time.

Based on people’s feedback, Chang-Huh Chung has influenced a lot of lives. A lot of people can motivate themselves when they work with him, be it simply joint training or personal training. Many people feel drawn to the positive, and it is important for him to represent the positive values in their lives and is even more pleased if he is able to do that in the process.

Unlike most people, Chang-Hun Chung was not greatly inspired by any known person(s), but rather his close circle of people or family members, and his greatest inspiration came mostly from his father with his work ethic.

For Chang-Hun Chung, it is a nice moment when you achieve exactly what you set as your goal for years.
In 2019, he became German Champion after working so hard and won first place and an overall win in L.A on Muscle Beach and has won quite several prizes during his career path.

Good planning is already 50% of the work, he says. Chang-Hung Chung believes that it is extremely important to carefully plan the work steps and implement them in practice because without a plan, he cannot work in the office, nor can he diet successfully.

He also takes on additional hobbies and activities that absolutely do not affect his professional life in any way. Chang-Hun Chung used to make intensive music, including playing the piano or guitar. Nowadays he likes to meditate and read books to relax, and such activities have a big impact on sports and on his life.

He has been very close to getting the Pro Card, and that has been his future plan, including competing on a professional level, and he intends on working even harder to achieve this goal.

He is currently cooperating with Simon Teichmann from BODY IP, who also happens to be his good friend.

Popularly known as Chang-Hun Chung with no stage name, his message for anyone interested in pursuing his line of work is that “if you find your passion in sports and you really enjoy it, then the motivation should always be there. As soon as you do the sports out of compulsion, you cannot do it successfully in the long term. Therefore, it is very important to find fun in the matter”.
You can find Chang-Hun Chung on his Instagram


Tags healthy living sports training
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by