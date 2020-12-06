The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Michael Shine & Partners: Asset protection and estate planning

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 10:00
(photo credit: SAM ITZHAKOV)
(photo credit: SAM ITZHAKOV)
‘We are a one-stop shop for individuals and families worldwide that require cross-border tax and estate planning,” says Adv. Shira Shine, senior partner at Michael Shine & Partners.
The firm was founded in 1977 by Michael Shine, who passed away earlier this year. An international leader in his field, he represented private clients from around the globe, including high net worth individuals and multinational families, offering a full range of services for asset protection needs, family generational tax planning, and private banking requirements.
Most of the firm’s clients are from English-speaking countries such as Canada, Australia, England, and the United States, as well as from Europe. “We come from the culture of the Anglo-Saxon community,” says Shira Shine, “and we have a lot of experience with the culture of multinational families.”
The firm boasts an expert group of more than 60 staff members in its Herzliya Pituah headquarters. It offers a full range of services for high net worth families and individuals, such as tax planning, local and international real estate purchases and financing, private equity and industrial investments, private banking, and drawing up wills, handling deceased estates and preparing enduring power of attorney documents. “We don’t outsource anything. It’s all done in-house,” Shine stresses.
Michael Shine & Partners provides valuable guidance to its clients in four main areas: international tax and estate planning; real estate; banking and finance; and succession and inheritance.
  • The firm has extensive experience providing advice to clients regarding trust taxation in Israel and the accompanying reporting to the tax authorities. It offers comprehensive guidance for returning residents and new immigrants in all matters relating to individual reporting and taxation, trusts and foundations, tax exemptions, and any factors  involved with these issues.
  • It expertly handles a full range of Israeli real estate acquisitions and disposals, such as corporate and tax treaty structures, and specializes in domestic and commercial land acquisitions through the medium of corporate trust structures.
  • Michael Shine & Partners represents foreign financial institutions, advising on various aspects of international banking procedures and issuing legal opinions.
  • The firm specializes in drafting and advising clients on their local and international wills, coordinating with foreign counsel concerning specific jurisdictions, probating foreign wills in Israel, the administration of estates of deceased foreigners (both testate and intestate), and drafting and executing the full range of enduring power of attorney documents, which was recently introduced into Israeli law.
Michael Shine & Partners is part of the Shine Group, which has earned an outstanding reputation for professionalism and top-quality service, providing complex family wealth preservation services, with its fully licensed foreign trust companies, asset management companies, and service companies, which exclusively serve the clients of the Shine Group.
In addition to the firm’s private clientele from all over the world, which includes high net worth individuals and families, as well as family wealth funds, the Shine Group’s clients include many international companies and financial institutions, as well as foreign trade risk insurers and real estate companies controlled by foreign structures that hold commercial and residential properties in Israel. The Shine Group has received numerous awards and is highly rated internationally as one of the leading private client groups. The group also operates Alphen Asset Management A.G., located in Zurich, which is fully licensed by the Swiss regulator to manage investment portfolios.
Ultimately, says Shine, the quality of service and professionalism practiced by the firm and the dedicated service that it provides its clients set it apart from the competition. “We have very strong and long-standing relationships with our clients that go beyond the legal profession, and our professionalism is reflected in the work that we do worldwide,” she asserts.
 
 


Tags travel family real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by