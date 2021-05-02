Moda Minx - premier swimwear brand with stylish looks and great prices

With summer almost upon us and the ravaging pandemic seemingly coming to a halt, beach season is here to cure all the ailments that women may have amassed during the winter and spring seasons, coming out of Covid-19 confinement to look their best. Women are often overwhelmed with the vast amount of choices offered to them, whether that be on social media, T.V. commercials, or their friends. However, there is a new brand on the block that has all the best styles of swimsuits for a woman to choose from, at a one-stop destination- meet Moda Minx.

Moda Minx is a company based in the UK that was founded in Essex in 2015, they have garnered a tremendous online presence as one of ASOS’s online platform partners. The company that was originally founded as a small family business has transformed itself into a top five swimwear company that is retailed on the massive online platform, becoming a popular name that is setting numerous trends for the upcoming summer. You can find their swimwear and beachwear on their website as well.

Moda Minx has rapidly ascended in popularity due to their awe-inspiring brand ambassadors and popular influencers, they have attained a large following on their social media account of almost 1 million people- this large influence and approach to creating brand awareness has catapulted Moda Minx to unprecedented levels. The designers of Moda Minx have had their hard work pay off in order to establish exclusivity and brand awareness, by focusing their efforts on the popular trends that are sweeping the fashion industry.

Moda Minx distinguishes itself from a large number of other swimwear brands by creatively fusing style, quality, and affordable prices. If you are looking for your next swimsuit, you can be sure that Moda Minx will dazzle you with their fabulous collection that won’t hamper your wallet, and will leave you with a swimsuit that you can feel great in. The swimwear fits any body type, their debonair prints and innovative design with jewels are sure to attract even the most sought-after man. The company also takes into account tan lines that are often problematic when wearing a swimsuit, providing unique designs that are tailored to avoid such detrimental tan lines that are often associated with summer and swimsuits. Moda Minx also has an extensive collection of sarongs, refined headbands, and comfortable beach pants that can accommodate all of your needs when venturing out to the beach for a tranquil getaway.

During the pandemic, Moda Minx extended their brand to feature pajamas and loungewear to their already stunning collection. The loungewear is chic, stylish, and has all the elements a woman needs to feel and look her best. Moda Minx also plans to expand their brand to debut a collection of gowns and dresses tailored specifically for girls, all in order to make them the belle of the ball when venturing out for a fun night.

Moda Minx has foundational principles that give women the power to put their best foot forward, feeling sexy and confident whenever wearing any of the collections from their brand. The company is looking to expand new lines that are fashionable, yet affordable.