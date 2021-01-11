The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Moran Samun: Managing family crises

‘A crisis in the family must be managed intelligently, otherwise the crisis will manage you,” states family law litigation attorney Moran Samun.

By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI  
JANUARY 11, 2021 14:59
(photo credit: INGA AVSHALOM)
(photo credit: INGA AVSHALOM)
‘A crisis in the family must be managed intelligently, otherwise the crisis will manage you,” states family law litigation attorney Moran Samun. She is the founder and owner of Moran Samun -- Law Firm, a leading boutique firm in Israel that specializes in family and inheritance law.
The firm's uniqueness stems from its specialization in human capital – i.e., the family and children -- and an understanding that legal tools alone are not enough when practicing family law. The firm has represented some of Israel’s leading business and media figures. For the past four years, it has been ranked by Dun & Bradstreet and BDI as one of the leading law firms in Israel in the area of family and inheritance law.
“For an effective divorce, we must take care of the human capital. You can’t only address the legal and financial sides but must also address the emotional side,” Samun says.
After having undergone her own divorce proceedings, Samun drew on her personal experiences and applied them to develop her own strategy for divorce called Divorce Most Valuable Process (D-MVP), which she based upon three basic principles. The first is that divorce constitutes a crisis that should be managed intelligently. Secondly, people need to mature toward divorce agreements in increments and in different ways. And thirdly, it is important to handle the emotional aspect and not just the legal aspect.
"My strategy involves a five-step process. I provide each client with a professional in the psychological-emotional area for nine sessions who can accompany the client and provide him/her with tools on how to cope with and handle the divorce process,” she explains. “When we complete the process, the client will have to know how to deal with his/her new reality.”
Samun explains that by providing a response to the client's emotional side, it makes room for more rational decisions to build a successful strategy and manage the divorce process more efficiently in court. As such, she develops a tailor-made divorce plan and develops tactics for every client with the end goal of creating an “equitable system” that benefits the family as a whole.
“You can manage a case excellently without being dragged into irrational and vengeful behavior,” she says, adding that today the legal system is placing more emphasis on co-parenting and maintaining a strong bond between parents and their children during and after the divorce.
“While the law states that children up until the age of six will live with their mother, more and more judges are now ruling for co-parental rights,” says Samun.
Despite this, one of the major problems in divorce proceedings involves dragging the children into the conflict or using them as leverage, she says, citing that parental alienation, or breaking the bond between one parent and his or her children, is an all too common occurrence.
“In recent years, family courts in Israel have begun to recognize parental alienation as an act of violence. In 2019, the Tel Aviv Family Court adopted a special procedure to deal specifically with parental ties and renewals,” she says.
This process proved so successful and necessary in Tel Aviv that in September 2020, the Supreme Court published a new “Protocol for the Handling of Urgent Proceedings by Family Court Concerning Assurance of Relationships between Parents and their Children or Concern for Their Safety,” which adopted the same procedure as in Tel Aviv.
“There is also an understanding through this new protocol that legal reliefs alone are not enough. What is required is a combination of emotional and legal tools to help parents handle the crisis,” she asserts. 
“The problem is never the problem. The problem is our approach to the problem, and the courts have changed the approach and chosen to create a protocol that manages the crisis intelligently,” Samun says. 

 


Tags family Women Lawyers for Social Justice lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by