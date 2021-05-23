The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Nikolay Shkilev, Ph.D. on "Kickstarter for DeFi and NFT"

By AVI STERN  
MAY 23, 2021 12:37
(photo credit: NIKOLAY SHKILEV)
(photo credit: NIKOLAY SHKILEV)
 
Today we have one of the most famous Blockchain experts Nikolay Shkilev, PhD and we want to talk to him about the DeFi phenomenon and why there is such a big boom in NFT tokens and projects.
But most of all we are interested in how Private Business Club helps projects and investors make millions of dollars out of it.
1) Good afternoon, Nikolay! How are you, why there was a boom in digital assets, in DeFi projects and especially in NFT?
It's simple, many factors worked at once:
- Coronavirus. Many people lost their jobs or earnings in the real sector. The online market, on the other hand, has grown rapidly by all measures.
- People are tired of censorship, of sanctions, of regulators, of middlemen.
- The money goes where the most profit is. And right now, it's digital assets and decentralized instruments.
- Thanks to NFT, you can digitize almost anything unique, not only a picture, a film, but even this very interview, and make a profit from it.
2) Fantastic. Tell me more about why your Private Business Club now has a queue of projects and investors?
The answer is simple - some want to get millions of dollars, others want to get hundreds and thousands of percent of the profit.
3) Wait, why can't projects do it themselves, why do they turn to you and your team as a Kickstarter?
Practice shows that 99% of projects have no money, there is only an idea and probably a product. In the course of a thorough analysis, we evaluate projects and, having extensive experience in this field, we immediately understand what will "take off" and what will not.
If we see a prospect, we wrap the project correctly, bring it to reason, help with the correct tokenization, with exchanges, with marketing, with the initial liquidity funds, and launch it. The investors know that we do not take bad projects. They know that our projects bring from 500% to several thousand percent of profit and invest in our projects with pleasure. WIN WIN for everyone.
4) So, you don't even take money from projects?
No, but we immediately say that a significant share of the project (tokens) will belong to us.
5) And they agree to this?
Most do, because any experienced businessman understands that there are a million ideas in the world, a million products, too, but only a few can get big investments of millions of dollars for it. We help with this, because we know practically everyone in this market.
6) How many projects are you currently launching?
In the next two weeks we plan to launch 5 projects, the rest are waiting for their turn.
7) What is the minimum profit that your investors receive?
Here I want to make a correction: these are not our investors. We don't force or urge anyone to invest, but people are not stupid, they see our results, they know me and my team, so they actively invest themselves, understanding that we ourselves have invested in this or that project. For them, it's like a sign of quality.
8) Speaking of the results, what is the minimum profitability for your projects?
505% ROI according to CoinMarketCap and above. That's why other investors are watching us carefully and where we are investing. They don't even need to be asked, they go into projects with us themselves.
9) But can the project fail?
Of course, anything can happen in this life, no one is insured and we do not promise anyone profit, interest, do not give financial advice, but still, at the moment, the market allows you to earn.
10) How often do you say no to projects?
This month alone, we turned down 41 projects and got three on board.
11) Serious approach! How can projects and investors find you?
You can find me on LinkedIn by typing Nikolay Shkilev, PhD, but I am also present on almost all social networks, or by going to Shkilev.com
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval

Iran deal on hold? Not quite - comment

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Jacob Nagel

Israel and Biden administration after Gaza - comment

 By JACOB NAGEL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by