Olmaya – your adventure starts here. 

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2021 07:42
(photo credit: Artur Aronov photographer)
(photo credit: Artur Aronov photographer)
Welcome to Olmaya – Jerusalem’s premier location for private and corporate events, where 3,000 years of history meet the best of 21st-century luxury, service, and facilities. Step into Olmaya, where the lovely gardens of the Haas Promenade frame a breathtaking view of the Old City and the Temple Mount that is unsurpassed. Imagine gathering your family for a wedding or a Bar or Bat Mitzvah overlooking the picture-perfect scenery of the Old City at sunset – there’s nothing like it! 
Olmaya’s top-of-the-line facilities include the stunning Glass Pergola – a transparent glass cube featuring magnificent views of Jerusalem, complete with a retractable roof that brings an air of celebration to your event, and the Inside Arches, a versatile foyer and bar that can be used for winter cocktail receptions, after-parties, as a children’s area for games, or as a space for a comfortable lounge. 
(credit: Artur Aronov photographer) (credit: Artur Aronov photographer)
Olmaya’s design takes full advantage of the seasons of Jerusalem. Most of the year, the surrounding gardens are used for open-air ceremonies and welcome gatherings.  In the warmer summer months, the front lawn, stone patio, and olive garden provide additional space for a larger number of guests, with ideal Jerusalem evening temperatures. During the winter season, when the weather calls for exclusively indoor events, the indoor Glass Pergola offers warmth and comfort, always offering lovely views of Jerusalem from every angle of the room. 
But Olmaya is much more than a building with a pretty view. Olmaya offers excellent, six-star cuisine, high-end amenities, and an experienced customer service team – fluent in English, Hebrew, French, and Spanish – that will accompany you from planning your event until its successful conclusion. Olmaya has assembled Israel’s top providers in-house and offers curated complete all-in-one event packages, including the venue, catering, bar, superb sound system, and professional lighting. Olmaya has an in-house kitchen and bar, headed by Israel’s preeminent catering firm, Mazal Talle. Or, if you want to design your dream, one-of-a-kind event, Olmaya’s staff will work with you and your planners to create a custom, tailor-made celebration. 
Olmaya can accommodate up to 600 guests, making it ideal for the largest and most lavish family Simcha, from Bar/Bat Mitzvahs to weddings.  If you’re planning a somewhat smaller event for between 150-300 people, Olmaya feels just right. Olmaya is ideal for corporate events and can offer your company planners the flexibility needed to design and produce your event.
As Israel and the world reopens, people long to return to in-person events, celebrating weddings, Bar/Bat mitzvahs, other milestones and togetherness. Olmaya is a classic Jerusalem space both for visitors from outside Israel as well as those living here. Today we have a greater appreciation for human warmth and living the moment, as we understand the value of rejoicing together with family and friends. Olmaya offers the best location, the best facility, and the best content. Click here to contact the team at Olmaya to plan your next event. 
Olmaya – your adventure starts here. 
This article was written in cooperation with Olmaya 
