Olumide Gbenro Shares How To Build Authentic and Engaging Online Communities

Remote Work Influencer and Community Builder

By PAUL LITMAN  
JANUARY 4, 2021 21:12
(photo credit: OLUMIDE GBENRO)
Remote work influencer and community builder Olumide Gbenro is based in Bali, Indonesia and known for his expertise in curating communities for digital nomads online and offline. He is founder of Globoversity, a premium learning platform for remote work he believes is the “Masterclass for digital nomads.”
His online events have reached thousands of remote workers and digital nomads by providing mentorship, guidance and connection with scores of location independent entrepreneurs around the world.
He shares how you can create a community driven by engagement and retain members all from your living room couch and a laptop.
Start With Purpose
Olumide believes that setting a purpose, the overall goal of the community and making your values clear is key to scaling and attracting the right crowd.
“You have to communicate with your community what you stand for, like what are your values and things that are non negotiable. This will bind your crew together even further because you will start sharing similar lingo and ethos and those who aren’t really committed will leave.
Identify Your Leaders
Successful communities have great leadership and it’s clear there are positive effects of having engaging leaders but Olumide encourages leaders to find and identify in the group those who are able to provide further refinement of expectations and value ad.
“As the main founder your goal should not just be to delegate but to find other leaders in the group that can help you facilitate conversations, events, and technical details that help things run seamlessly and smoothly.
Provide Unlimited Value
It’s obvious community leaders intend to provide value to their communities but Olumide says it’s not enough. To grow a fostering community he believes leaders have to keep up the value on a regular basis.
“Doing a free masterclass each month is cool but what about every week inviting a massive guest or notable figure that the group will never forget. It’s hard to always give value but you have to show them you are constantly trying to hit this standard”


Tags digital Digital Economy Digital marketing
