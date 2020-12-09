Orenstein Project increases food donations during coronavirus



"We are working to make an impact on the lives of children, youth, families and the elderly in Israel,” said CEO Yonit Raviv.



The food packages are in addition to over 2,000 meals it distributes daily. The organization has also expanded the donation of meals and food packages to populations who have experienced hardship during this difficult time.



“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the organization has been working intensely to assist families that had lost their livelihood, helping them get by during this difficult time,” Raviv said. “We've understood that our task was to take immediate action to help as many families as possible. We've reached the people who have been left all alone. The "transparent" people. We mapped out the needs of the population, and helped a community of about 200 single mothers, dozens of artists and professionals in the performing arts whose livelihoods have taken a hit, and women who have emerged from women's shelters around Israel.”



The organization was founded in 2017 at the behest of Henry and Susie Orenstein, who live in the United States. Henry Orenstein, a Holocaust survivor, and his wife, Susie, have been working on behalf of other survivors and disadvantaged populations in Israel and in the United States for many years.



Thanks to The Orenstein Project's efforts, in the past three years, over 40 projects have been established throughout the country, providing daily food relief to about 2,000 children and families, as well as the elderly and Holocaust survivors.