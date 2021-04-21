Parklane: a jewel in the cosmopolitan coastal city of Limassol

A jewel in the cosmopolitan coastal city of Limassol, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa - offers a unique blend of experiences for its customers ranging from exotic, relaxing and romantic to luxury, corporate and family-friendly. It has set the accommodation standards in the island to unmatched highs with full-luxury rooms and suites - overlooking a 300-long golden-sand mediterranean beach - as well as the famous detached Park Villas, dispersedly placed throughout the resort offering a unique stay in a modern Cypriot design and private swimming pools.

The resort offers an unrivaled gastronomical experience where the guest is spoiled for choice between a romantic Italian restaurant, a fused Japanese sushi bar, a relaxing poolside bar, a traditional Greek and Cypriot restaurant, a prime steakhouse The Grill operating outdoors in the summer at the amazing “Islands” venue - a unique dining experience on floating islets. Two elegant bars and three different swimming pools - one open for adults-only and another one with seawater - provide an abundance of choices for relaxing and socializing. When visiting with family, there is the option of a family-friendly swimming pool as well as the imaginative Park Kidz where children can play and learn under the supervision of professionals.

( Photo credit : Parklane ) The Park Kidz children’s club

As for the business visitor, Parklane stands out with one of the best meeting facilities in the island and a luxurious 800m2 ballroom suitable for small informal gatherings, through to larger, more elaborate celebrations. The ballroom, together with the different cuisines and the on-site chapel, can host the finest and most demanding wedding venues.

Parklane can overwhelm even the most active guests, with two artificial clay tennis courts, a multi-use sports area and a mini football pitch with FIFA-spec grass, beachside water sports such as scuba diving, paddle boarding and snorkeling, a state-of-the-art Parkfit health club that combines a custom-led service with the latest in Technogym® equipment, fitness classes and indoor pool, perfect for swimming lengths.

A spa area spanning over 3,000m2 which includes fourteen treatment rooms and three suites, including two with Russian Banya and the signature Kalloni SPA Suite, as well as five thalassotherapy pools, where one replicates the salinity of the Dead Sea, promises a transformative experience and is must-do wellness and rejuvenation destination.