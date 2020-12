Portuguese citizenship for descendants of Sephardi Jews

Over the past months, following reports that the Portuguese government was planning to tighten the restrictions on eligibility, Portugal’s Law of Returnhas been the subject of confusion, numerous articles, and media attention. The proposed changes to the law would mean that only people who had lived in Portugal for two years would be eligible for citizenship, drastically reducing the number of people who could apply. Fortunately for those interested in applying, these changes have recently been rejected by the ruling Socialist party in Portugal; therefore, these restrictions are not applicable at present.