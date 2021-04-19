Quick tips for buying car parts online



Car issues are probably the last thing you want to deal with, but unfortunately, they’re a reality all car owners have to face every now and then. So, if your car broke down or wear and tear got the best of it, now you have to start your search for new car parts. Luckily for you, we live in a day and age when almost everything can be purchased online. The internet brings all the products and services we might need at our fingertips, car parts included.

However, buying car parts online is a little bit more complicated than buying a shirt or some personal care items. If you’re not car-savvy or you’ve never purchased car parts online before, things can get even trickier. You can’t just click on the first website that sells car parts, add products to your shopping cart and call it a day.

So, if you don’t want to purchase the wrong products or fall victim to a scam, here are some tips that can provide the guidance you need when buying car parts online.

Know what you need

The most important aspect when looking for car parts online is to know exactly what you need. If you don’t know what parts your car requires, the whole process will feel like looking for a needle in the haystack. Apart from wasting a lot of time, you can also purchase the wrong parts and that will cause more harm than good.

This means you should have an elementary understanding of how your vehicle functions. You don’t have to be a mechanic or have a passion for cars to know how a car works. But it’s absolutely necessary to know some basic information about your car such as make, model, year and series. Most retailers such as Parts Geek will ask for this type of information in order to point you in the right direction. So, make sure you do your homework before you go online and start your search.

Do your research

If you already know what your car needs and you’re confident you can take matters into your own hands, you can start looking for car part retailers. The internet is brimming with companies that sell all types of car parts for all makes and models, so it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of options available.

This is where you have to put your critical thinking skills to the test because obviously, not all retailers are created equal. Some of them will have better offers than others, and it can be tricky to decide which one to choose. That’s why you have to conduct a thorough research before making a decision. Rely on Google to help you perform your investigations. There are plenty of online resources that can help you compare different providers and make it infinitely easier for you to find the best products at the best prices.

Read reviews

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. If you’re not sure about the legitimacy of a website, a good way to put your worries to rest is to read what other customers have to say about the retailer in question. Most often than not, online reviews can help you figure out if a car parts seller is worth your time and money.

However, keep in mind that fake reviews are also abundant on the internet. So don’t jump to conclusions if you’ve read just one stellar review. Read as many opinions as possible and don’t forget to take other factors into consideration as well such as shipping costs or other fees that you might have to pay to have the part delivered at your door.

Choose reputable retailers

If you don’t want to take any risks, always opt for reputable car part providers. This will make the whole process a lot simpler and less time-consuming. When you buy from a reputable provider you are guaranteed to find genuine parts, so you eliminate the risk of getting scammed.

If it’s your first time buying car parts online and you don’t know who the reputable providers on the market are, there are a few things that can help you spot them from the crowd. First of all, trustworthy providers will have a well maintained and professional looking site. If you come across websites that look sketchy and don’t provide the necessary information, you should take your business elsewhere.

Apart from the quality of the website, you should also check payment options. Reputable sellers will accept multiple payment options to ensure a better purchase experience for their clients.

Inquire about return and refund conditions

Even if you take the time to do the necessary research and select the right car parts provider, mistakes can still occur. After all, you’re no expert in the field. That means you can still end up buying the wrong part for your vehicle. If that happens, you must know how the return and refund process works.

If the provider you’ve purchased your car parts from doesn’t have a flexible platform and the return policies are complicated, the whole process can be extremely cumbersome. So, before you add any products to your cart make sure you read the return and refund policies carefully. This can make your life a lot easier later on.

Know the different types of car parts

You might not know it yet, but there are different car parts types out there, so you should take the time to learn the differences. For example, genuine or OE (Original Equipment) car parts are the exact parts that the manufacturer installed on your car originally. Then you have OEM which is short for Original Equipment Manufacturer. These parts are produced by the same company that provided parts for your car manufacturer. They are identical to the original parts of the car, but they don’t carry the manufacturer’s logo on them. You also have aftermarket and used car parts, which are great options if you’re on a limited budget and want to save some money.