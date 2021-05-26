The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rashed Ali Almansoori leading tech expert with an inspiring success story

By AVI STERN  
MAY 26, 2021 14:16
The creative mind of the UAE tech genius knows no boundaries nor acknowledges limits. Fueled with passion for tech and helping people, he combined the two concepts in a flawless and meaningful way to create an impeccable and inspiring success story, in which served as a driving force towards his footsteps that he is leaving for others to follow as a leading figure.
When we talk about success stories that are generated out of pure passion and hard work, strong message of inspiration is always felt. Particularly passion that is derived since childhood, as childhood dreams are known to be dissipating as the individual grow up whether it is due to lack of commitment, lack of talent, lack of opportunity or perhaps all of what is mentioned among countless other reasons! 
Defying all odds and observing an individual not only being able to fulfill their childhood dream as per maintaining their passion but building a lasting legacy of it, is every bit inspiring and worth sharing. 
Particularly if the success empire created is out of a dream that you manage not only to raise your name high through, but also your country’s name among leading nations. We introduce to you an epitome of such example, a brilliant mind that hails from Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rashed Ali Almansoori, learning about his history since childhood, you would understand that he is born in the right time and at the right place with fortunate capabilities as per possessing a mind designed to negotiate tech since young age, and of course with a noble cause to benefit people.
The young man childhood’s dream was to make a positive impact on people with tech when he grows up. “For me to make a profound impact on people’s lives and do it with my innovations in tech was something I always wanted to do since childhood.” Saying that he fulfilled his childhood dream is an understatement, as the 30-year-old genius had become a tech icon in the middle east. When you speak about Tech in the UAE, the first thing that comes to your mind is always Rashed Ali Al-Mansoori the knowledge he amassed over the years as a professional is not kept to himself as a selfless and kind soul.
But shared to his large audience on social media over the years! He did not get the Snapchat verified star for nothing! Nor he amassed his large following of 300000 in his Instagram by coincidence. It is the trustworthiness and reliability as an authentic source of tech related content he has shown to the world.
Not only it is the reliability of his information, it is the unparalleled delivery of information comprised of his charisma and, of course ability to simplify complicated tech related procedures in a concise, well delivered useful manner! That really makes you save hours of restless search on the internet to attempt finding a solution.
Beyond talking about new updates, games, programs, gadgets, devices and how to have safe internet experience. He believes that “the sky is the limit”, powered by this motto and love for making a positive change to this world. 
He introduced an innovate device named ‘UTAG’ during the pandemic, a period filled with uncertainty where people are thinking about ways to get themselves safe, the young man is thinking about how to get others safe, as the concept of the device is to connect people remotely keeping people close together yet safe abiding with safety regulations associated with infection control of the virus. 
An invention generated a tremendous buzz that not only made UAE proud but also the Arab world. Therefore, this young man endeavors goes beyond giving back to society through education but also through offering protection to the people in the time of uncertainties. He states “My beautiful country had given everyone an excellent opportunity to grow and develop, and this is the least I can do to give back to the society I am born and raised in” Although his contribution had also went above and beyond benefiting his society through his viral content that are circulating the web going beyond just the UAE region.
Imagine with all this achievement at a very young age, the young man has more to offer as a Journalist too! Confirming that Rashed is a unique character by his ability not only to wear many feathers on his hat at the same time. But his determination to be the best in every endeavor he encounters. His active journalism and achievements had secured him a spot at albayan newspaper in which his contribution have driven traffic to the newspaper, making tech appealing even to those with no interest in tech. In an age where the world is shifting to advanced tech of living.
At just 30 years old, his achievements are beyond impressive and makes us anticipate his newest endeavors as a high achiever. His unflinching believe of himself and courageous soul had demonstrated that no matter where you live and what you do, success can certainly be achieved, where there is passion, desire and commitment.
 
 
