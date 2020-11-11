Reeve Yew Outlines 5 Ways to Create High-Converting Funnels

Reeve Yew is the co-founder and CEO of Funnel Duo Media, a digital marketing agency that specializes in funnel design and strategies. He has honed his craft by creating funnels for his own websites and those of his clients. To date, Reeve has worked with many respectable brands, earning him a reputation of being a funnel expert and even getting an invitation to the exclusive Forbes Business Council. He explains that any business can benefit from optimizing a funnel and that the process is easier than most people would imagine. Reeve shares five surefire ways of increasing the conversion rate of your funnels.

1. Know your audience

The first step to optimizing a funnel is knowing and understanding your audience . After all, how can you expect to optimize a funnel if you don’t know exactly what your audience looks for? According to Reeve, it’s imperative to learn as much as you can about your prospects as this enables you to customize your marketing approach based on how they behave and respond to certain triggers.

Building personas is always helpful. For instance, you can create buyer personas based on audience interests, demographics, and location.

2. Create informative content

Did you know that by simply publishing informative content, you increase the likelihood of visitors buying from your site by 131%? There’s a reason why many marketers keep saying content is king. But Reeve says that content should always be created with a specific purpose. You wouldn’t want to create content just for the sake of it. In fact, you should align your content marketing efforts with your funnel strategy.

Creating content for the top of your funnel vastly differs from creating content for the bottom of the funnel. At the top, your audience is just getting to know about what you have to offer, so it helps to entice them with high-quality content that talks about what your product or service is all about. At the bottom, meanwhile, you can highlight the benefits of choosing you over the competition.

3. Use engaging media

In today’s highly visual digital world, it’s a must to stand out from the rest. If your site relies on traditional blog posts exclusively, you might be losing out to your competitors. Reeve recommends the use of engaging media to effectively grab the attention of prospects, keep this attention, and compel them to check out the rest of your site.

For ecommerce websites, for instance, you can use professional photos for your product pages. Think about the huge fashion brands and how they capture images for their products. Most of them highlight the product’s looks, appeal, and functionality. Showcasing your products in an engaging fashion allows prospective customers to feel what it’s like to own them, which could push them closer toward the end of the funnel.

4. Highlight strong CTAs

A call to action is an often overlooked yet extremely powerful element of any funnel strategy . Take a moment to browse popular websites and you’ll see that they do an excellent job of highlighting their CTAs. Reeve also suggests conducting split tests for CTAs because simply changing the color of the fonts or buttons can have a drastic impact on conversions.

You must also remember that at this point, your prospect is near the end of the funnel, so you’d want to guide him and show what the next step is. Use a strong but concise CTA and you should see more visitors turning into actual paying customers.

5. Track and tweak your results

Taking a set-it-and-forget-it approach to setting up a funnel could lead to mediocre results. It’s necessary to monitor the performance of your campaigns and ensure that you cover any potential leaks in your funnel. You need to develop a system that tracks your analytics, metrics, and sales numbers.

Investing in specific tools that help you track the success of your campaigns is vital to this process. Some of the tools you can use include a CRM, email tracking software, and social media analytics tools. Identify weak points in your funnel and make adjustments to maximize your potential.