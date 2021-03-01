The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Riccardo Lex - A Successful Entrepreneur & Content Creator Who Aims To Inspire Millions Of People

By AVI STERN  
MARCH 1, 2021 10:04
(photo credit: RICCARDO LEX)
Riccardo Lex is a successful entrepreneur, content creator and an inspiration to thousands of people in Austria. For years, Lex worked as a Network Marketing Professional and learned a lot about the Internet, social media and how to create a big name for yourself. He recently founded a new venture called LEXSTUDIOS and has big plans set for the same.

When asked what he aims to do with LEXSTUDIOS, he reveals that he has plans to get into filmmaking. Lex also wants to start his own YouTube show and work as an actor in some of the films that will be made under his banner. As he describes himself as a visionary and a positive person, Lex hopes all this happens soon.

Apart from this, in the networking world, Riccardo Lex is quite a reputed name. A lot of people are aware of how he has been a part of big marketing campaigns with celebrities such as Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo, Future, Nicky Jam and many others.

Lex believes that creativity is of the utmost importance when one is in the business of providing the content. His Optimistic approach in life helped him reach this stage in his career. So far, he has witnessed memorable moments in his professional life. About the same, Riccardo Lex shares, "I've spoken to thousands of people on multiple stages. The best performance was in a huge cinema."

Along with possessing the quality of a sharp, skilled and creative mind and a passionate soul, Lex is known for his kindness. As someone who has carved away in the big world with many setbacks, Lex believes that humanity is the best quality in a person. With the status he has in society, he aims to do good for others. Lex shares, "My vision is to help and inspire millions of people in this world."


