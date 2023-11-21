See you at Sea One

Around the world today Jews are waking up to a new reality. Families are considering removing Mezzuzot, pupils are told to take off identifying school uniforms, students are afraid to wear Magen Davids to class. More than ever Israel is a shining safe haven, despite the temporary turmoil.

But as many in the Diaspora consider moving to Israel, the thought can be daunting. Packing up is the easy part; leaving friends and a warm social environment is harder. And here's where Sea One Private Club steps in with a novel concept that embraces new immigrants in a luxurious, stress-free, resort style residence.

Pioneered by the Oranim Group, a well-respected Real Estate development company, Sea One Private Club is geared for olim aged sixty plus. Aliya becomes hassle-free as Sea One handles bureaucracy, facilitates social integration, and welcomes newcomers into a warm new home.

Sea One's stunning residential complex is an exclusive development located on the seafront of Rishon Lezion, adjacent to Tel Aviv. Ultra-luxurious apartments and every conceivable amenity make starting a new life feel like fun. Sports facilities, communal activities, and even on-tap Hebrew lessons ensure that members will feel energized and embraced every day. Shira Oren Nahmias, deputy CEO of Oranim Group, says Sea One Private Club is “a warm, caring, dynamic community in ultra-elegant dwellings overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. The relaxed lifestyle includes all services and amenities of a five-star resort hotel, such as fine dining restaurants, a gym with the latest equipment, and large, inviting swimming pools. A wide range of stimulating tours, films, concerts, lectures by eminent personalities, workshops, bridge games, art classes, computer courses, and a Hebrew ulpan ensures the holistic wellbeing of all our members.”

Sea One faces a seaside promenade lined with shops, restaurants, and open-air cafes; an ideal venue for meeting new friends. And you can bicycle with them straight into Tel Aviv; the promenade extends along the shore all the way there.

Centrally located, Sea One is a 15-minute drive to Tel Aviv; 20 minutes to Ben-Gurion Airport; and a 45-minute drive to Jerusalem.

Sea One offers 30 different layouts with apartments varying from a floor area of 50 to 125 square meters. All apartments come with fully equipped bathrooms and kitchens, as well as private terraces; garden apartments facing the sea are also available. Round the clock security, as well as concierge, maintenance, cleaning, and laundry services are included. (credit: 3DIVISION)

Sea One also has an elegant synagogue and a business lounge with the latest communication equipment and luxurious conference rooms to meet all needs.

And Sea One welcomes family and friends! Members can celebrate family events such as bar/bat mitzvas, birthday parties, or anniversaries on the premises; all are welcome to enjoy the restaurants, swimming pools, gym, and spa. Family members are invited to stay in hotel-style accommodation for pampering holidays.

Membership entails a minimum deposit of NIS 3 million (approximately $750,000) and a minimum monthly membership fee of NIS 9,000 (approximately $2,225); registration fees vary according to the size of the apartment.

Membership can be terminated at any time with three months’ notice; the deposit, linked to the Israeli CPI, is refundable.

Club membership registration has already begun. For a bank guaranteed fee of NIS 70,000 (approximately $17,000), you can ensure that you find the home of your dreams.

Register now; the balance of payment is due upon completion of the project.

Sea one: make aliyah in style

For more information: Oranim Private Club

