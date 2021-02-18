The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Skinomatics Shares 8 Things you Need to Know about Stretch marks

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 15:20
Skinomatics (photo credit: SKINOMATICS)
Skinomatics
(photo credit: SKINOMATICS)
 
Body changes during pregnancy are inevitable. Between choosing baby names, dealing with anxiety about being a first-time mum, and preparing for your newborn, stretch marks should be the least of your worries during pregnancy. Yet, most women continue to be anxious about whether their bodies will bounce back after child-birth. Finding out all you need to know about stretch marks can help lift off the burden of worry from your shoulders while you focus on other more pressing issues. 
The primary mission of Skinomatics is to eliminate the physical fears of Childbirth and ensure that women feel confident and beautiful and in control of the outcome of their post-birth bodies. As a company that deals in products for the removal of stretch marks, here are some of the things Skinomatics think every woman should know about Stretch marks.

1. They will not go away unless treated

During pregnancy, your skin rapidly stretches to accommodate your growing body. Stretch marks come about due to the tearing of the skin beneath the surface. Stretch marks can adversely affect your self-image and consequently confidence depending on your attitude. Now you don’t want to be limited in what you can and cannot put on while trying to conceal your stretch marks. If you don’t take the necessary steps towards reducing their visibility, you may not be able to enjoy wearing things that you previously did before your pregnancy.

2. Stretch marks may also result from rapid weight loss or weight gain

Pregnancy is not the only thing that may cause stretch marks. Rapidly losing or gaining weight can also cause these marks to appear on your skin, and therefore you may want to do something about them as soon as you can.

3. You can prevent pregnancy stretch marks 

Using stretch mark creams during your pregnancy can minimize the appearance of stretch marks after childbirth. Skinomatics has an omega-rich elasticizing body oil that increases your skin’s elasticity to allow it to expand without tearing. 

4. The Skinomatics body oil can reduce the appearance by 70%

If you are anxious about stretch marks making you unattractive after your pregnancy, Skinomatics body oil is the oil for you. It significantly reduces stretch marks’ visibility and has a light sheen that leaves your skin looking vibrant.

5. Skinomatics body oil stimulates the growth of your collagen and elastin fibers

The Skinomatics body oil is rich in nourishing Omegas 3, 6, and 9, which hydrate and elasticize the surface of your skin and helps to bond your elastin fibers together by creating moisture from the inside out. This allows your skin to not only regain its elasticity but also to repair itself.

6. Skinomatics body oil contains additional ingredients that provide extra moisture

Your body has been providing for your baby for nine months, and therefore, it has been neglected. The Skinomatics tummy rub contains vegan oils that form a protective barrier over your skin and prevents it from losing moisture, allowing it to re-moisturize.

7. Skinomatics oil has regenerative properties

Some of the ingredients in the Skinomatics body oil like Jojoba seed oil and organic avocado oil have regenerative properties that promote skin renewal and replace the damaged cell with new healthy cells

8. The Skinomatics body oil improves your skin texture and reduces discoloration making the stretch marks less visible

The manufacturer can say anything to lure you into buying their product, but the testimonials never lie. You can find reviews of the Skinomatics body oil on their website and purchase it on pre-order.
The Skinomatics body oil is worth its weight in gold. Grab yourself a bottle today!


Tags oil omega 3 product review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by