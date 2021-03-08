The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sydney Blank is Making Vegan Skincare Accessible to All with SkinbySyd

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MARCH 8, 2021 13:07
Veganism was always seen as a trendy dietary lifestyle, or a way to protect our natural habitat. However, using vegan products for skincare can have immense benefits that were previously unseen with traditional skincare products. The skincare brand SkinBySyd is a totally organic, paragon, cruelty, and fragrance-free line that is eliminating harsh chemicals found in traditional skincare. The skincare line is a viable and healthier alternative to traditional skincare, implementing the use of plant-based properties.
Although some people still have their doubts as to the effectiveness of vegan skincare, Blank makes it a point of emphasis to reinforce the fact that our skin is very delicate. The health and aesthetic appearance of our skin is susceptible to total ruin after consistent application of harsh chemicals, those that are often associated with the big-name brands. Blank believes that extended use of such chemicals can cause irreparable harm to the skin.
Before creating SkinBySyd, Sydney Blank was a model for many years, and tried almost every skincare brand available to her. She began to see the adverse effects on her skin just one day post use, as most skincare brands used a plethora of chemical products. During Blank’s modeling career, vegan skincare products were scarce, so Blank decided to formulate her own natural mix of cosmetics. The experiment was extremely fruitful, as the vegan elements showed to be significantly less irritating, and her skin had a natural glow that was previously unheard with traditional skincare.
SkinBySyd is completely paraben-free, this is of monumental importance because researchers have found that up to 90 percent of cosmetics may have parabens, this increases the risk for hormonal imbalance, and even cancer. Consumers are able to make a qualified brand comparison before purchasing products from SkinBySyd. SkinbySyd offers a fully transparent look into all the ingredients used in their skincare products, as well as all the elements that go into each ingredient. By doing this, Blank is able to address the issue of harmful ingredients being hidden in plain sight, as seen with the big brands. SkinbySyd is a substantially healthier than big brands like Chanel and CeraVe.
Plants are the primary source of vitamins, essential minerals, and antioxidants, all of which are the best tools to preserve, moisturize, and nourish are skin. Plants are the building blocks of vegan skincare, utilizing this plant-based approach is an easy way to absolve the properties of traditional skincare products that are infused with synthetic coloring, artificial fragrance, and harmful chemicals. A parallel can be seen with natural products when viewing our health, as natural products are of far greater benefit for digestive health and our overall well-being. This applies for skincare, as there is no sustainable way to pollute your body with harmful chemicals, without eventually seeing a severe decline in skin quality.
Blank knows that the future of skincare is vegan, she is a perfect example in favor of the long-term benefits that natural ingredients provide to healthy and glowing skin.
SkinBySyd just launched in Dubai this summer, and plans to expand to all areas of the globe. Vegan skincare can be applied to any type of skin, regardless of gender. Blank seeks to share her tremendous results with all skincare users who are suffering from the harmful chemicals found in traditional skincare.
 


