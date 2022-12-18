The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Tenufa Bakehila - Building Hope brings the light home

Israel's largest home-repair organization addresses the dim realities of the hidden housing crisis

By AVI STERN
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 17:38

Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2022 12:33
The face of childhood housing poverty (photo credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA)
The face of childhood housing poverty
(photo credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA)

In windows, on doorsteps, in malls and city squares, Israelis light Chanukah candles after dark this week. "It's ironic," says Irit Krokovsky, social worker at Tenufa Bakehila – Building Hope, the nonprofit that combats housing poverty in Israel, "In the darkest days of winter, when all we want to do is warm up inside, our communities turns on the lights outside. You'd think we would want a haven from the dark and the cold. But we take for granted that inside of our homes there's light and warmth, that the light we create – the miracles – need to show up out of doors."

Irit works with families who suffer from housing poverty – Israel's hidden housing crisis. These families see holiday lights as less ironic and more painful. Their homes are dark and in deep disrepair. In these families, children shower in cold water in the winter, they can't do homework at night because they have no working lights. Tenufa Bakehila is the largest home-repair organization in Israel and the only one that addresses both the source and repercussions of housing poverty. They combine intensive home repairs with social work support. Irit's job is to help families use repair of their physical homes as a catalyst for improvement in their welfare and quality of life. 

A Sderot family with young children lived with this kitchen for years. (credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA) A Sderot family with young children lived with this kitchen for years. (credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA)

The hidden housing crisis: homes that are dark and cold

While Israeli media and social activists grapple with the notorious "housing crisis," Tenufa Bakehila – Building Hope addresses the hidden crisis – housing poverty. Housing poverty afflicts tens of thousands of families in Israel. These families live in terribly dilapidated and unsafe homes. Many have no heat and some have kitchens so dark or dilapidated they can't make hot soup on a cold day. In winter, children return to dark homes after school. Their parents can't cook in the dark kitchen, and the children eat cold sandwiches and pull on sweatshirts and blankets to keep warm. In these homes elderly go to bed when night falls because they are afraid to fall in the dark. Many of these families have faulty plumbing. Young children, or elderly in their 70's and 80's, drag buckets of water to the bathroom so they can flush the toilet. 

The Sderot family's kitchen after it was renovated by Tenufa Bakehila. (credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA) The Sderot family's kitchen after it was renovated by Tenufa Bakehila. (credit: TENUFA BAKEHILA)

Tenufa Bakehila's repair staff do more than repair these homes. They wear the unofficial hat of deputy social worker. "We work in the family's most intimate space," Irit explains. "Our teams work in a home all day for several days." When they treat an apartment for mold, repair broken walls, paint, they enter every bedroom. They discover the teenager who is in bed all day, a silent dropout suffering from depression. They notice when pills sit out on a counter because a Holocaust survivor needs help with her medication. They may arrive early in the morning to replace a rotted kitchen and discover an 11-year-old boy folding up a cot and pajamas in the kitchen, his official "bedroom."

Irit helps repair staff to work appropriately with individuals in need, and she provides direct support for families. She is skilled at crisis evaluation and individuation of services. Her goal is two-fold, to fill gaps in families' existing welfare services, and to help families develop awareness of their own needs and gain the resources and skills to address them. 

Greater need, greater potential

Irit explains that some of the most tragic circumstances are also the ones with the most potential. Recently, she helped a family with five young, including nine-year-old Arik who has cognitive disabilities and impaired hearing. When Arik was younger he suffered from frustration and rage. He destroyed furniture, kicked down doors, broke windows. His parents had no energy to care for their other children, barely enough energy to work, and no funds to repair the violent damage. While Tenufa Bakehila's repair team installed doors in the bathrooms and bedrooms, Irit met with the family. While the team repaired windows and, Irit reached out to social services and NGO's to get the family the help they needed to rebuild and thrive. 

Before long, Arik was enrolled in an afterschool program that freed his mom to spend time with the other children, to sit for a few quiet minutes and recharge. Irit arranged for counseling to help the parents with skills for raising a child with special needs. She connected them with a support group and connected with another organization to have beds donated because the children were sleeping on the floor. Tenufa Bakehila's repair staff fixed the physical structure of the home, Irit replaced the desperation with energy and hope, and the family has begun a path towards a healthy and thriving home.

Bringing the Light Home

Tenufa Bakehila repairs over 500 dilapidated homes each year, bringing the light home for more than 2,000 Israeli of all ages: children, elderly, Holocaust survivors, single parent families, people coping with disabilities and illness, immigrants, and others in need. Tenufa Bakehila operates eight professional repair teams and collaborates with 20 municipalities. 

"Repairing the home is crucial to a family's thriving," says Irit. "But we know that dilapidation is a symptom of crisis or challenge, and so we integrate social support as part of repairs. We want to help these families for the long term, so they can achieve a better quality of life. Poor housing has terrible effects on mental and physical health, on family functioning, on children's emotional and social development. The underlying causes of poverty lead to dilapidation, and dilapidation leads to anguish. Our job is to address both the cause and repercussions of the challenges, so we can replace darkness with light."

This Chanukah, Tenufa Bakehila is launching its Bring the Light Home Campaign to raise awareness about thousands of Israeli children who suffer from housing poverty and its repercussions. They are calling to those who enjoy stable, bright homes to help bring the light home to others. 

Donate now to Bring the Light Home. Your support will improve the lives of thousands of children living in dilapidated homes. 

To donate by phone call +972-2-679-3491. Checks can be sent to Tenufa Bakehila, Rashba 15, Jerusalem. 

This article was written in cooperation with Tenufa Bakehila

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
2

Police officer who gave feces sandwich to homeless man fired for second time

Homeless people sleeping on the sidewalk.
3

Proof of biblical kings of Israel, Judah deciphered on Jerusalem rock inscriptions

Summary inscription 1 of King Hezekiah.
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by