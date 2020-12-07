The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The 6th China Yunnan-Israel Innovation Cooperation Forum

The business representative office of Yunnan Province in Israel (Tel Aviv)

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 17:48
Opening Ceremony of the 6th China Yunnan-Israel Innovation Cooperation Forum (photo credit: ZHANG ZHIHUI)
Opening Ceremony of the 6th China Yunnan-Israel Innovation Cooperation Forum
(photo credit: ZHANG ZHIHUI)
On November 23, the 6th China Yunnan-Israel Innovation Cooperation Forum organized by the Yunnan Provincial Commercial Representative Office in Israel (Tel Aviv) in conjunction with the Yunnan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and other units was held in Kunming, Yunnan via offline and video connections. Held simultaneously with Tel Aviv, Israel.
With the theme of "Innovative Development, Cooperation and Win-Win", the forum set up three sub-forums including Yunnan-based education cooperation, Yunnan-based water cooperation, and Yunnan-based industrial hemp technical cooperation. More than 90 representatives from government departments, universities and enterprises of both sides participated in the exchange. The "Letter of Intent for Establishing Sister City Relations between Pu'er City in Yunnan Province of the People's Republic of China and Yehud-Monosan City of Israel" was signed at the forum.

Pu'er City in Yunnan Province and Yehud-Monosan City in Israel signed a letter of intent for sister cities (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)
Liu Hongjian, Deputy Governor of the People's Government of Yunnan Province, Pan Liwen, Consul General of Israel in Chengdu, and heads of the Chinese Embassy in Israel, the Israel Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the China Israel Chamber of Commerce attended the forum and delivered speeches. Before the opening ceremony, Liu Hongjian met with Israeli guests.

Vice Governor Liu Hongjian delivered a speech at the opening ceremony (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)

Israeli Consul General in Chengdu, Ran Peleg (Pan liwen), delivered a speech at the opening ceremony (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)

Speech by Dai Yuming, Chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Israel (online) (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)

Amir Shani, Vice Chairman of the Israel Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony (online) (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)


Yuval Ben-Sadeh (Yufu), Chairman of the China Israel Chamber of Commerce, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony (photo credit: Zhang zhihui)
Since 2015, the Yunnan Provincial Commercial Representative Office in Israel (Tel Aviv) has assisted the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Yunnan Province and the Yunnan People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries to successfully organize the 6th China (Yunnan)-Israel Innovation Cooperation Forum. The innovation results and window effect of the forum. The effect of harmony and agglomeration has been highly praised by all parties and has become an important platform for Yunnan-Israel government-enterprise exchanges, cooperation, and innovation.


