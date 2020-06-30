The Best Ways To Increase Muscle Mass

There are numerous ways to increase muscle mass. This article will discuss the most common ways to build lean muscle mass.Increasing Calories
The "old way" of building muscle mass was to increase one's caloric intake daily. This meant that people wanting to gain weight would eat whatever they wanted, including junk food like candy, cookies, sugary drinks, and highly processed foods. This lead to people looking overweight even though they increased their muscle mass. Nowadays, nutrition experts agree that unhealthy foods, even though they provide an abundance of calories, is not the best way to increase lean muscle. Lifting weights
Lifting weights is probably the best way and safest way to increase muscle mass. When one lifts weights or does any resistance exercise, the body will repair the exercises muscle by building it up more so that the next time it will have the strength and energy to lift more. The most popular and most effective forms of resistance exercise are training with barbells and dumbells. Research studies seem to conclude that the most effective exercises are done with free weights.
The more frequent these exercises are done, the quicker and better results will occur. Most people and expert trainers recommend trainer each body part twice a week, with the exceptions of abdominals and calves, which can be trained every day. The key is not to overtrain and get hurt. One should train with intensity but in a manner that will not subject them to injury. One should not use weights that are too heavy where it forces bad form. This can be detrimental with exercises such as the squat and deadlift where the correct way is essential, or injury will occur. Increase Dietary Protein
Another popular and common method to increase muscle mass is to increase dietary protein intake. Numerous studies have shown that increase dietary protein intake on a daily basis help increase muscle mass. Typically this is referred to as a positive nitrogen state. When the human body is in a positive nitrogen state, anabolism can occur. Anabolism means increasing muscle mass. And just the opposite, when the human body is in a negative nitrogen state, catabolism occurs, which is a muscle breaking downstate. The body will go back and forth between anabolic and catabolic throughout the day. The more anabolic one is, the more muscle mass can occur. By consuming adequate amounts of high-quality protein, one can trigger an increase in muscle protein synthesis. High-quality protein foods are meats, milk, chicken, eggs, lentils, and whey protein powder. The quality of a protein is judged by the scientific method called the DIAA. Milk protein ranks the highest, followed closely by whey protein and egg protein. Using Dietary Supplements
There are several dietary supplements that can help a person gain weight and muscle mass. The most proven and safest dietary supplement is creatine monohydrate. Creatine monohydrate is one of the only supplements that one can take that will produce results for most people. There are very few people that do not respond to creatine. Creatine should be used at a dosage rate of 3 to 5 grams per day. Combine creatine with a good hydrolyzed protein powder for a more beneficial effect. The best form of creatine is brand Creapure. Creapure is the only creatine monohydrate not made in China. Typically Chinese manufactured creatine will contain impurities that can have side effects. Creapure is made in Germany and is the highest quality creatine in the world. The next best supplement to build muscle mass and gain weight is curcumin. Curcumin is from the turmeric plant and has several benefits for sports nutrition. Some of the benefits include reduced inflammation, increased testosterone, and an anti-catabolic effect. One can take up to 3 grams of curcumin a day, depending on what form it is. What NOT To Do
There are no secret pills or supplements to gain weight and muscle. There is also no secret workout plan that will magically put on 20 lbs of muscle mass. The only way to gain weight and muscle is to train often and with intensity, and increase your dietary protein intake. Keep in mind that your genetics plays a huge role in one's physique. Body type (ectomorph, endomorph, and mesomorph) will determine how you look. Combining For Best Results
Lifting weights and increasing dietary protein is the most logical and effective method to increase muscle mass naturally. Unless one is professional bodybuilding looking to make a living with their muscle mass, then I never recommend using illegal anabolic steroids. One should always remain natural and not use steroids to increase muscle mass. Lifting weights, consuming dietary supplements, and using protein powder is the healthiest and most beneficial way to increase muscle mass.
The "old way" of building muscle mass was to increase one's caloric intake daily. This meant that people wanting to gain weight would eat whatever they wanted, including junk food like candy, cookies, sugary drinks, and highly processed foods. This lead to people looking overweight even though they increased their muscle mass. Nowadays, nutrition experts agree that unhealthy foods, even though they provide an abundance of calories, is not the best way to increase lean muscle. Lifting weights
Lifting weights is probably the best way and safest way to increase muscle mass. When one lifts weights or does any resistance exercise, the body will repair the exercises muscle by building it up more so that the next time it will have the strength and energy to lift more. The most popular and most effective forms of resistance exercise are training with barbells and dumbells. Research studies seem to conclude that the most effective exercises are done with free weights.
- The best exercises
- deadlifts for the back muscles
- pull-ups for the back muscle
- bench press for the chest, shoulders, and triceps
- squats for the quad muscles
- stiff-legged deadlifts for the hamstrings
- barbell curls for the biceps
- and leg raises for the abdominal muscles
The more frequent these exercises are done, the quicker and better results will occur. Most people and expert trainers recommend trainer each body part twice a week, with the exceptions of abdominals and calves, which can be trained every day. The key is not to overtrain and get hurt. One should train with intensity but in a manner that will not subject them to injury. One should not use weights that are too heavy where it forces bad form. This can be detrimental with exercises such as the squat and deadlift where the correct way is essential, or injury will occur. Increase Dietary Protein
Another popular and common method to increase muscle mass is to increase dietary protein intake. Numerous studies have shown that increase dietary protein intake on a daily basis help increase muscle mass. Typically this is referred to as a positive nitrogen state. When the human body is in a positive nitrogen state, anabolism can occur. Anabolism means increasing muscle mass. And just the opposite, when the human body is in a negative nitrogen state, catabolism occurs, which is a muscle breaking downstate. The body will go back and forth between anabolic and catabolic throughout the day. The more anabolic one is, the more muscle mass can occur. By consuming adequate amounts of high-quality protein, one can trigger an increase in muscle protein synthesis. High-quality protein foods are meats, milk, chicken, eggs, lentils, and whey protein powder. The quality of a protein is judged by the scientific method called the DIAA. Milk protein ranks the highest, followed closely by whey protein and egg protein. Using Dietary Supplements
There are several dietary supplements that can help a person gain weight and muscle mass. The most proven and safest dietary supplement is creatine monohydrate. Creatine monohydrate is one of the only supplements that one can take that will produce results for most people. There are very few people that do not respond to creatine. Creatine should be used at a dosage rate of 3 to 5 grams per day. Combine creatine with a good hydrolyzed protein powder for a more beneficial effect. The best form of creatine is brand Creapure. Creapure is the only creatine monohydrate not made in China. Typically Chinese manufactured creatine will contain impurities that can have side effects. Creapure is made in Germany and is the highest quality creatine in the world. The next best supplement to build muscle mass and gain weight is curcumin. Curcumin is from the turmeric plant and has several benefits for sports nutrition. Some of the benefits include reduced inflammation, increased testosterone, and an anti-catabolic effect. One can take up to 3 grams of curcumin a day, depending on what form it is. What NOT To Do
There are no secret pills or supplements to gain weight and muscle. There is also no secret workout plan that will magically put on 20 lbs of muscle mass. The only way to gain weight and muscle is to train often and with intensity, and increase your dietary protein intake. Keep in mind that your genetics plays a huge role in one's physique. Body type (ectomorph, endomorph, and mesomorph) will determine how you look. Combining For Best Results
Lifting weights and increasing dietary protein is the most logical and effective method to increase muscle mass naturally. Unless one is professional bodybuilding looking to make a living with their muscle mass, then I never recommend using illegal anabolic steroids. One should always remain natural and not use steroids to increase muscle mass. Lifting weights, consuming dietary supplements, and using protein powder is the healthiest and most beneficial way to increase muscle mass.