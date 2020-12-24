The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

THE CULTURE OF TRUSTS IN ISRAEL

Shira Shine, Senior Partner and Trevor Silverman, Partner at Michael Shine & Partners

By SHIRA SHINE, TREVOR SILVERMAN  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 12:27
(photo credit: SAM ITZHAKOV)
(photo credit: SAM ITZHAKOV)
Trusts are an extremely effective vehicle for asset protection, wealth preservation, tax and estate planning and privacy.
The culture of trusts in Israel is slowly evolving from a state of unfamiliarity. With the influx of new immigrants (already familiar with trusts) and the dramatic increase in Israeli High Net Worth ("HNW") families, there is now a demand in Israel for effective asset protection and estate planning, and for these purposes, trusts are unrivalled.
A trust provides significant advantages in estate/succession planning. Under the Succession Law 5725-1965, a testator can leave assets in his Will for the benefit of either (a) living descendants (or those born within 300 days of the testator's death); or (b) unborn descendants who will receive whatever remains following the demise of the primary named heir. In contrast, assets can be left in trust for the benefit of future generations, as the perpetuity period will be much longer, and in certain jurisdictions there is even no perpetuity period at all. There are also administrative advantages of using trusts; assets held in trust are registered in the name of the trustee, which means that if a settlor or beneficiary dies, the ownership of the trust assets will remain unaffected and there is no need to obtain Grants of Probate in any jurisdiction. It is also advantageous in terms of privacy protection since the Grant of Probate is usually a public document.
Holding assets within trusts can also provide some tax efficiencies, and every jurisdiction has its own tax rules relating to trusts, including Israel. In accordance with Israeli law (Amendment 147 to the Income Tax Ordinance), a trust correctly structured to benefit 'non-Israeli' beneficiaries only, will be classified as a 'Foreign Beneficiary Trust' and will be exempt from taxes in Israel. This is a useful tax planning opportunity for Israelis with non-resident children or grandchildren, who can benefit from a long-term tax-free growth in those assets for their eventual benefit.
In 2007, Amendment 168 to the Income Tax Ordinance was enacted, offering a package of benefits for new immigrants and returning residents, including a tax and reporting exemption for a period of 10 years in respect of foreign passive income (including where held within trusts). Upon expiry of the 10 years, the new immigrants/returning residents must enter the Israeli tax net for the first time and report their assets/income, which includes trusts settled by them or of which they are beneficiaries. In some cases, this will create sensitivities where the assets were not declared in the country of origin on the eve of immigration to Israel. The recently introduced Common Reporting Standard or CRS (automatic exchange of information between countries) will add to the sensitivities. The application of these rules to trusts is often unknown or overlooked and can lead to dramatic complications.
There is a bright future for trusts in Israel. With the increasing local interest in trusts and their unique advantages, the culture of trusts is growing and becoming more established within Israeli society, but it still has a long way to go.  


Tags justice Women Lawyers for Social Justice real estate lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by