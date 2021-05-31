The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The highlights that will make or break your business event

By MEITAL OR  
MAY 31, 2021 11:15
(photo credit: RF123)
(photo credit: RF123)
Company events of all kinds require a certain something to really stick with people in the long term. A bland or boring event is quickly forgotten. Carefully planning out certain details of the event can have attendees talking about them for a long time. Peruchi specializes in providing innovative and memorable business events of all kinds, and here are some of the key factors that go into making the perfect event.
Culinary Quality
Planning out any event, business or otherwise, food is one of the first items to consider. This is the area where companies should really go for the highest quality. Whether the event will provide refreshments, a meal, or even a full menu for multi-day events, quality should be the top priority. Even if everything else goes off without a hitch, attendees will likely remember any subpar dining experience.
For refreshments, variety is just as important. Even if the food is great, if your organization only provides one thing, it risks alienating anyone who just doesn’t like that kind of food. Plan out a decent mix of different flavors and styles. The same could be said for main courses, with the best events offering at least two different possible selections for guests.
Knowing Your Audience
Another key point to any successful event is knowing who your audience is and what they’re there for. The category of business events covers many different types of events, from conferences to vacations. The kinds of activities planned for employees, clients, and investors are often completely different. Understanding exactly who you’re catering to and what they expect will make the event have a much greater impact.
The tone of the event is important here, determining if the event should be light and fun or more professional. That isn’t to say that professional events can’t be fun, but adapting the tone to the attendees will help everybody get more out of the event.
Innovative and Daring Ideas
Nobody is going to turn down a free lunch, but the office pizza part is a bit played out. To really engage employees, clients, or any other demographic, companies need to innovate. They need to think of something new, or at least something new to their attendees. Keeping things fresh by exploring the latest offerings from across the industry can deliver much better experiences across the board.
There are many cutting-edge activates for groups to choose from instead of the standard fare. Whether you’re looking for a team-building exercise or just to have little fun and unwind, choosing from outside the box will have much better results. A professional event planning service can bring together other aspects of the event around a unique attraction to really make the entire event stick with people.
Having saying all that, we must seek for special content, special activities. So at the end – it whole event will be memorable and unforgettable!!!
The Finer Details
There are a lot of fine points that need to be planned for any event. Signage and documentation, name tags, and planning schedules efficiently. Leaving what seems like minor details to chance is a recipe for disaster. An event planning company will be able to bring all of these aspects together under a coherent theme.
