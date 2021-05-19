The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates for an experience of a lifetime

By TAYLOR BOOTH  
MAY 19, 2021 12:27
(photo credit: KEMPINSKI MALL OF THE EMIRATES HOTEL DUBAI)
 
Certainly, Dubai doesn't lack for luxury, but when it comes to new, innovative experiences, the five-star Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates offers a combination of style, sumptuousness and service that is seriously unmatched.

The lavishness is evident as soon as you step inside the cavernous ultra-modern lobby and sink into one of the soft, over-the-top comfy armchairs. There, and throughout the hotel, fragrant fresh flowers of every hue and shape delight the senses. Friendly, but not overpowering, hotel employees welcome guests, providing assistance at every juncture.  
There are close to 400 tastefully decorated rooms and suites to choose from at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, but the Aspen Chalets stand apart. Overlooking the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai on one side and the sands of the Arabian Gulf on the other, the Chalets have their own exclusive entrance and butler service. The chalet's interior, with cozy, dark wood furnishings, grey stone walls, furry rugs and soft pillows and throws, lend the ambiance of a ski holiday — but without having to forgo the blissful Dubai sunshine. 
For a coastal luxury experience, guests can opt for the Aspen Pool Chalet with direct access to the two outdoor infinity pools. All are spacious and lavish, with comfortable king-size beds, a separate living room, and a huge bathroom fully stocked with Hermes amenities. The chic, warm décor and tropical delicacies thoughtfully placed all over are the epitome of laid-back luxury, with the promise of a sojourn to be remembered.
Photo credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, DubaiPhoto credit : Kempinski Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai
Kempinski's spectacular SensAsia Stories Spa is a study in sensual pampering. The detailed, tempting menu invites you to build your own "spa story," from facials to luxurious body rituals to everything in between, based on the amount of time you want to devote and what exactly you want to accomplish. For example: any combination of refreshment, escapism, relaxation, cleansing, toning, and more.
As first-time visitors to Dubai, we were eager to cram in as many attractions as possible during our regrettably brief stay. Those ambitions were facilitated by the strategic location of the Kempinski — just minutes from the stunning beach and from downtown Dubai, and with a direct connection to the award-winning Mall of the Emirates, our first destination. 
Dubai's Mall of the Emirates is a unique shopping experience that belies the concept of "mall." With the finest designer boutiques alongside all the well-known, world brands together with a seemingly endless selection of light eateries, this is quite simply "shoppers' heaven"! As well, the profusion of air, light and lush greenery lends a positive vibe, leaving even non-shoppers with plenty of energy for the varied activities and entertainment that the Mall proffers.
Next destination: Ski Dubai. Directly accessible from the hotel, this bona fide ski resort, complete with chairlift and apres ski, provides all levels of ski instruction. Featuring serious skiing, snowboarding and an irresistible penguin population, Ski Dubai has something for everyone.
Heading back at the end of an action-packed day, we were ready to embark on the Kempinski's famed culinary adventure. After savoring aperitifs and a stunning canapé platter at the sophisticated Noir cocktail bar, we chose the Spanish fare at Salero Tapas & Bodega. Mind you, that decision was made only in the knowledge that we had the next days to sample the other diverse dining options, including the Levantine-style cuisine at Olea. Full disclosure: If only for these fine dining experiences, our stay at the Kempinski would have been worthwhile!   
Service at the Kempinski is a chapter unto itself, beginning with their stated commitment to provide guests with perfection, no less, at every moment and in every way. It began with touches as simple as the note left on the pillow at night, which thoughtfully let us know the weather forecast the next day, so that we'd how to dress appropriately in the morning, to the Lady in Red – the Kempinski's iconic brand ambassador at branches worldwide. Available 24/7 in the lobby, and instantly recognizable in her red attire, the Lady in Red is there to assist guests with questions or information. She, together with every other individual employee at the Kempinski, truly endeavored to ensure that nothing would be missing and that the Kempinski brand would indeed live up to its reputation of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality.
The writer was a guest of the hotel.

For more information: Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates
