The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The story of a marketing powerhouse feat Mr. JC Hite

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2021 10:51
(photo credit: MR. JC HITE)
(photo credit: MR. JC HITE)
 
In today's day and date, it has become difficult to grow one's business. There are many people out there who claim to be marketing coaches and business mentors. And they don't provide any supporting examples for you to entrust their capabilities.  The competition is harsh, and people have found their way around cutting your customers. But there is someone trustworthy who is there to help you out in scaling your business and has a demonstrated history in doing so. Today, we bring to you Hite Digital and the story behind this powerhouse of marketing and scaling new and old businesses. At Hite Digital, Mr. Hite, along with his devoted team, works round the clock to ensure steady and sustainable growth for their clients. It is this visionary approach towards business management that has got him to the success he has today.
Having spent a big part of his life in Arkansas, Mr. Hite completed his graduation in Business from Harding University. After finishing college, he worked in the banking sector for a few years before getting into the marketing business. It was sometime later, in 2017, that he with one of his colleagues on board, decided to establish Hite Digital from a spare bedroom in his apartment. With a passion for helping small businesses and doing something more significant, they hired three people in the following month. And two years in, they were a family of 36 people generating over a million dollars in revenue. Currently, Hite Digital has its offices in various locations across the States. The journey from being a banker to becoming one of the most dedicated marketing companies is inspirational. What makes it even more fascinating is the fact- that Mr. Hite and his wife were just two months away from having their first child and were earning in decent six-figure amounts. And, we can effectively say that that was a great decision after all.
Telling about his routine, Mr. Hite says, "I give importance to family time. I turn off my phone and electronics from 6-9 pm for family-focused time. It is one of the most beautiful parts of my daily routine, apart from my work. Also, for a businessman, I read a lot of books. Reading books is a very healthy habit, and I am proud to say that I read somewhere around 52 books per year." Mr. Hite is a perfect family man. Generally, we observe that most people tend to forget their families in setting up their businesses and careers. Mr. Hite is a true gentleman and a very caring father and husband. His aspiring vision to grow into a full-fledged organization of over a thousand employees by 2024 is what we believe is a sure thing.


Tags business digital marketing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Good luck to President Joe Biden

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by