The story of a marketing powerhouse feat Mr. JC Hite

In today's day and date, it has become difficult to grow one's business. There are many people out there who claim to be marketing coaches and business mentors. And they don't provide any supporting examples for you to entrust their capabilities. The competition is harsh, and people have found their way around cutting your customers. But there is someone trustworthy who is there to help you out in scaling your business and has a demonstrated history in doing so. Today, we bring to you Hite Digital and the story behind this powerhouse of marketing and scaling new and old businesses. At Hite Digital, Mr. Hite, along with his devoted team, works round the clock to ensure steady and sustainable growth for their clients. It is this visionary approach towards business management that has got him to the success he has today.

Having spent a big part of his life in Arkansas, Mr. Hite completed his graduation in Business from Harding University. After finishing college, he worked in the banking sector for a few years before getting into the marketing business. It was sometime later, in 2017, that he with one of his colleagues on board, decided to establish Hite Digital from a spare bedroom in his apartment. With a passion for helping small businesses and doing something more significant, they hired three people in the following month. And two years in, they were a family of 36 people generating over a million dollars in revenue. Currently, Hite Digital has its offices in various locations across the States. The journey from being a banker to becoming one of the most dedicated marketing companies is inspirational. What makes it even more fascinating is the fact- that Mr. Hite and his wife were just two months away from having their first child and were earning in decent six-figure amounts. And, we can effectively say that that was a great decision after all.

Telling about his routine, Mr. Hite says, "I give importance to family time. I turn off my phone and electronics from 6-9 pm for family-focused time. It is one of the most beautiful parts of my daily routine, apart from my work. Also, for a businessman, I read a lot of books. Reading books is a very healthy habit, and I am proud to say that I read somewhere around 52 books per year." Mr. Hite is a perfect family man. Generally, we observe that most people tend to forget their families in setting up their businesses and careers. Mr. Hite is a true gentleman and a very caring father and husband. His aspiring vision to grow into a full-fledged organization of over a thousand employees by 2024 is what we believe is a sure thing.