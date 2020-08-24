The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
These are the top free logo makers right now

Thanks to a wave of good logo makers, bootstrapping a business no longer means lowering your expectations on design quality.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
AUGUST 24, 2020 08:38
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Online logo makers are great tools for startups and existing companies looking to revamp the business image, solidify their brand, or set them apart from their competitors. Never tried it before? Suggestion: logo maker and see for yourself why it is so popular. Here is a list of the top free logo makers that you can choose from:

 

TRUiC logo maker
The TRUiC logo maker is one of the newer logo designing tools on the market, but that’s not to say that it is not one of the top competitors: it is AI-powered with a range of features that are highly desirable: TRUiC’s logo maker does not require you to login in order to use it, it is a simple hassle free experience. By choosing one of 50 industries, and inserting your business name and tagline, the TRUiC logo maker will generate thousands of logo options for you to choose from. Once you’ve chosen your favourite logo design, you are able to download it and personally customize according to the branding strategy, whether it be business cards, billboards, correspondences or any other brandable items. Unlike many other online logo designing tools, the TRUiC logo maker allows you to download as many high resolution logos, completely free of charge. TRUiC’s logo maker is one of the best right now because it allows you to be in charge of your logo design, from choosing the font of the text to the kind of geometric, organic shapes and icons and symbols, and the ability to further customize your logo after you download it. TRUiC’s logo maker allows you to make a professional logo for your business, and all within a few simple steps. It also goes hand-in-hand with the free business name generator that helps you pick a great name for a new business.

 

Canva logo maker 
The Canva logo maker is one of the top free online design tools available to businesses as well as private individuals. Aside from their wide range of logo templates and designs, the Canva logo maker also offers a variation of colour schemes and a library of graphics to choose from, depending on the industry your business operates in. This allows you to create and customize a professional logo especially suited to your business. The Canva logo maker and editor is specifically designed for non-designers or people with very little to no experience in logo designing. With an easy to use interface, anyone can make their free professional logo in just a few simple steps. All you need to do is choose from their wide variety of professional logo templates, and from there you can add your business name, choose a colour scheme that suits your business, add an icon of your choosing and then simply download your new professional business logo.  

 

Oberlo logo maker 
The Oberlo logo maker is the go-to logo maker if you want a professional logo but you may be faced with limited time and money to spend on creating your business logo. The Oberlo logo maker is a free, simple, and a very easy to use design tool that allows you to play around with colour, font and size of your business name, to select one of their many icons available and then also allows your to select different positions in which to place your icon in relation to your business name. The Oberlo logo maker does not have many font and icon options to choose from, it can still be a very useful design tool if you are looking to create a simple and uncomplicated, yet professional logo for your business. The Oberlo logo maker allows you to experiment with fonts, colours and icons for as long as you want, and once you’ve decided on the perfect design you are then able to download it in a matter of minutes. 

 

Zyro logo maker
The Zyro logo maker is also one of the top logo makers on the market as it allows you to create a professional looking logo, completely free of charge with no hidden customer limits or costs attached. The Zyro logo maker provides you with thousands of templates to choose from, from very simplistic designs to more complex and sophisticated designs, the Zyro logo maker has almost every kind. All you need to do is choose a starter logo, a colour and an icon and the Zyro logo maker will generate your logo for you. You can also add your business name and tagline, you are free to customize your logo and position your text and graphics according to your own specifications before downloading it. The Zyro logo maker provides you with a professional logo in accordance with your specifications, it is one of the faster logo makers, and with the option to personally customize your logo design before downloading it, you can make the perfect logo for your business.

 

Final Take:
Many more companies are zooming in on the freemium logo business, such as Wix, Godaddy and so forth, but there is a catch to many of them: the upsell will come just as you think it is ready for downloading. This is why the TRUiC Logo maker is rather handy: since they earn revenue from things like business insurance, LLC formation and web hosting, the company does not desperately try to lock in users who enjoy having fun and being creative with its logo maker. Creating your logo online is all about choosing the logo maker that best suits your business branding needs. It's all about knowing your business brand and using your logo to convey what you business, services and products are all about. These are the top free logo makers on the market today, by using one of these logo makers you can create your own professional logo to help you brand your business today.


