Top 10 supplements that should be used for men and women

Many natural medicines used by humanity over time are not recognized in actual days, supplements like Tribulus Terrestris, Maca Peruana, and Melatonin are very useful to provide a better lifestyle.Those supplements are natural and can improve sexual functions, metabolism, cognition, and response from the body to external conditions.

Some of those supplements were used by civilizations thousand years ago, in fact, when these herbs were used wasn’t in supplement way, it was direct as plant … most of the time in raw or crude ways…

Here a list for you with some of those supplements that can help improve your body functions and make you live happier.

1 – Peruvian Maca

This root was first used by people of Andes and was recognized worldwide by its functions related to sexual improvement from men and women, it can help women relieve symptoms of menopause and improve metabolism helping burn more fat during the day.

2 – Tribulus Terrestris

It’s another plant that is fully used flowers and leaves to improve libido, but it works in a different way, libido increased felling come from testosterone that is stimulated by Tribulus Terrestris, the metabolism get increased when levels of testosterone get normal. Fixing normal levels of testosterone many other benefits can be felt.

3 – Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone that can help improve sleep quality, melatonin it’s naturally produced by the body but it gets decreased overages, there are many other benefits that can be enjoyed by using melatonin, the immune system can be improved and stress feelings can be relieved.

4 – DHEA

DHEA is a hormone produced by the body that’s responsible for many other hormones production that plays important functions on the body, hormones like testosterone get balanced when DHEA production is regulated after 30 DHEA levels get decreased and functions like muscle development get harder… many other benefits come from hormonal balance, taking DHEA it’s a good way to fix all other hormone levels that was decreased by aging.

5 – Lemon Essential Oil

Lemons are well recognized by health benefits over the history, but one thing that It’s being missed is lemon peel, lemon essential oil comes from peel and it’s hard to get extracted at home, this oil can be used in recipes and can be taken directly with water to improve all body functions, its main benefits is over liver and kidney, reducing body inflammation and making a general detox making your bodywork with 100% of its capacity.

6 – Omega 3

Omega 3 provides many benefits, it plays important roles in the brain and can prevent many diseases like Alzheimer's, it’s recognized by an anti-inflammatory answer and can prevent most inflammatory diseases like cancer. It can be used to increase metabolism by decreasing fat resistance making it easier to be burned and protect the heart against bad fat.

7 – Glucosamine and Chondroitin

Those 2 nutrients are fundamental to maintain the good health of joints, mainly when we get aged and need be “on move”, it’s hard to balance moves with joint resistance that’s acquired over the time, glucosamine and chondroitin can help joint get lubricated and reduce pains.

8 – Green Tea

That’s a very good antioxidant and as it is can be used to increase the immune system, in addition, it can also be used as a stimulant. Its caffeine content may help fat loss and some of the studies point it as a good joint protector.

9 – Multivitamins

It’s always hard to eat all foods that provide all vitamins and minerals spectrum, that way some of the supplements can be taken to provide all needing’s of your body, those supplements are not expensive and can make the bodywork better and improve metabolism during the day. It’s not recommended to take it at night because probably it will make you go to the restroom.

10 – BCAA ( Amino acids )

Amino acids are very important for muscle growth and to prevent it catabolism, in addition, it can also be used to increase the immune system. BCAA is showing very good effects on liver detox and restoring and can reduce fatigue from exercises.

That was our list of 10 best supplements that can help improve your life, any supplement can replace healthy habits, take care of your food, do exercises, drink water, breathe pure air, and use supplements wisely.